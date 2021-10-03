CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Christian hands Safford its first loss of the season

By News Director
gilaherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAFFORD – The No. 1-ranked Valley Christian Trojans (4-0 conference, 6-0 overall) put a damper on homecoming festivities for the No. 5-ranked Safford Bulldogs (1-0 region, 5-1 overall) on Friday, besting the home team in a tough battle, 48-27. The game appeared closer than the score would seem to show, and the Bulldogs led the Trojans in the second quarter and, if not for some bad bounces, could have led in the second half as well.

