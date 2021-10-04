CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

University of Alabama sells Tutwiler dorm's bricks, room numbers as fundraiser for scholarships

Tuscaloosa News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver its more than 50 years, Julia Tutwiler Hall served as the first University of Alabama residence for more than 40,000 young women. As a largely freshman dorm, it also became, for many of those students, the first home away from their parents’ home, their first place to set their own schedules, take care of their own laundry and meals, and develop last relationships with their roomies, and the 1,000 or so near-neighbors.

www.tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Alabama College#Dorm#Ua
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy