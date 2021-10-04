CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Walking Dead: Will Daryl tell Leah his plan?

By Renee Hansen
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s episode of The Walking Dead, “Promises Broken,” saw Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Leah (Lynn Collins) on a mission to hunt down Pope’s (Ritchie Coster) enemies. They never came across who they were looking for but did encounter someone else. We also saw Daryl about to tell Leah something before they were called back to Meridian.

undeadwalking.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season Casts Rick's Killer From the Comics

The Walking Dead aims to reveal Sebastian Milton, the killer who guns down Rick Grimes in the comic books. At the end of The Walking Dead issue #191, where Rick's impassioned speech to the survivors prevents a coup from becoming a war, the spoiled son of Commonwealth leader Governor Pamela Milton shoots Rick in his bed for unseating his family from their position of power over the community they helped build. Rick dies in issue #192 when Sebastian shoots him three more times, leaving Rick to reanimate into a walker to be put down by his son Carl Grimes in the penultimate issue of Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Walking Dead is Going Out With a Whimper…So Far

Being bold enough to say that a lot of people had high hopes for season 11 of The Walking Dead isn’t too hard, but thinking that it was going to be any better than the seasons that have come before it was an iffy proposition. The Whisperer’s War was probably the best thing that’s happened to the show in a while, apart from the final confrontation with Negan and his people, but even that might be up for debate seeing as how it ended. Personally, the survivors hiding among the dead and taking out the Whisperers was kind of fun, but it didn’t feel as though it lasted long enough since the final fight felt like it should have been something that took at least a third of the final episode. When all was said and done though, the fighting did end, and a substantial number of walkers were allowed to plummet to their final rest. But then there are plenty to go around obviously since even after years of slaughtering walkers and their fellow humans, the survivors can’t help but continue to be plagued by the dead as they continue to show up in droves.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Lauren Ridloff on a Connie, Daryl, Leah Love Triangle

Connie's back on The Walking Dead, but star Lauren Ridloff says "time will tell" what happens between the PTSD-stricken survivor and prospective romantic interest Daryl (Norman Reedus). On Sunday's "On the Inside," Connie reunites with her sister Kelly (Angel Theory) after going missing inside a Whisperer cave in Season 10. Connie's comeback follows Daryl's own reunion with ex-lover Leah (Lynn Collins), who just so happens to be part of Pope's (Ritchie Coster) "Chosen Ones" — a.k.a. the masked mercenaries called the Reapers — hunting down Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in the wake of the Whisperer War.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Ritchie Coster
Person
Lynn Collins
TVOvermind

Will Negan And Rick Ever Meet Again In The Walking Dead?

With Rick Grimes absent from The Walking Dead, Negan has basically become the new hero of the show. Well, to put it more accurately, the new anti-hero of the show. I’m sure Daryl has become the new hero, while Megan has taken his place as the new anti-hero of The Walking Dead. And if you’ve been keeping up with the show, you now know where every character is currently standing. A bit of a spoiler alert, but Daryl is being kept prisoner by a group of hostile religious zealots called the Reapers, Eugene and his group are familiarizing themselves with the Commonwealth, Aaron and Carol are working with other trying to keep Alexandria alive, and Maggie is separated from her group and desperately looking for food. And guess who’s with her? The man who killed her husband and The Walking Dead’s best villain, Negan This is the last season of The Walking Dead and as of now, it looks like this season is still just setting things up. As a fan who has read the comics until the very end, I know how it all ends. Since the show likes to do things differently, it’s obvious that they intend to end it a different way, but other fans who have read the comic should have an idea on how it will all end. Here’s a little spoiler alert that’s not really a spoiler: in the comic, Carl grows up and has a daughter with Sophia (who’s dead in the show) and he lives in a world where humanity is once again rebuilding civilization. Seriously, that was a good ending to the series.
TV SERIES
skybound.com

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 06: Discussion

Ummmm, so what the hell were those people? Psycho cannibals? It was cool as hell whatever it was. But I’m getting ahead of myself. I love episodes like this: Fairly simple plot-wise, but really fun, well-shot, one big central set piece that looks amazing. This week played out like a horror movie (I mean, even more so than usual for a zombie show) so it’s not surprising that Nicotero directed it. On the Daryl side, he had to continue to play Reaper and torture one of Maggie’s group for their whereabouts, and then sneakily give them time to escape. When Daryl and his squad return to Reaper HQ, Pope implies that he just might be on to Daryl…
TV SERIES
FanSided

The Walking Dead Theory: Does Pope KNOW About Daryl?

In the latest episode of The Walking Dead, Daryl’s attempts to spy on the Reapers got more dangerous. Does Pope KNOW? I try to find out. I’ve been thoroughly enjoying the first quarter of this season of The Walking Dead. Partially because the last few episodes have been about Daryl playing double-agent inside the Reapers, with each moment making you wonder if Daryl will get found out.
TV SERIES
FanSided

The Walking Dead MVP for this week’s episode On the Inside

The Walking Dead episode “On the Inside” is an outstanding horror-themed episode that has fans talking. It was exciting from the start and carried through for the entire episode. The episode followed Virgil and Connie in their haunted house, Carol, Magna, Rosita and Kelly on their search and rescue mission and Daryl and the Reapers.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Meridian
FanSided

Jeffrey Dean Morgan appears in his 50th Walking Dead episode

The Walking Dead episode “On the Inside” marks the 159th episode for the series, and before the series ends, it will have 177 episodes. So far, Norman Reedus has the record for the most appearances in the series, followed by Melissa McBride. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan in the series, just celebrated a milestone for his appearances with the episode “On the Inside.”
TV SERIES
undeadwalking.com

Who is Frost on The Walking Dead?

During the most recent episode of The Walking Dead, a man named Frost (Glenn Stanton) was tortured by the Reapers and then by Daryl Dixon to ultimately be killed by the leader of the Reapers, Pope. Some fans were confused as to who Frost was in the storyline. When Maggie...
TV SERIES
FanSided

The Walking Dead Negan teaches Maggie a new trick

Season eleven of The Walking Dead has had a significant focus on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). Their back and forth banter has gotten to be quite stale, but this week’s episode “Promises Broken” shows a bit of a shift in things between these two characters. The...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Canyon News

“Walking Dead” Recap: ‘On The Inside’

HOLLYWOOD—There are only two more episodes left before the mid-season finale of the final season of the AMC series “The Walking Dead.” This week’s episode, ‘On the Inside’ we finally saw the return of Connie who the audience has been aware of her survival for quite some time, but her actual narrative presence has been missing. Connie was back in the flesh fending off walkers, while trying her best to Virgil alive.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Who is Ritchie Coster that plays Pope on The Walking Dead

The final season of The Walking Dead has introduced the latest threat to Alexandria and its residents. The Reapers are primarily concerned with Maggie and the Wardens who used to reside at Merdian. But, if you mess with Maggie, you mess with Daryl and the lot. The leader of this group is a religious zealot named Pope and isn’t a man you want to cross.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Wait a Minute — Did Daryl Just Switch Sides on 'The Walking Dead'?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead. Daryl is one of the last remaining OG characters on The Walking Dead. Now is not the time to have him switching sides and betraying the good guys at Alexandria. Well, what's left of them anyway. But in Season 11, Daryl is captured by the Reapers, one of whom is his ex-girlfriend, Leah.
TV SERIES
FanSided

The Walking Dead, Out Of The Ashes: Things To Note

The Walking Dead Out of the Ashes – things to note. Everyone seems to be in trouble in The Walking Dead, but there may be more than you realize. Find out more in this week’s Things To Note!. I.T.’S THAT TIME AGAIN!. Things have gotten interesting in the latest episode...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: "Promises Broken"

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) teaches Maggie (Lauren Cohan) a new survival tactic as war with The Reapers looms on The Walking Dead. In Season 11 Episode 7, "Promises Broken," Maggie's Meridian-bound group of Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) continue their mission with a strategy learned from the Whisperers, and Daryl (Norman Reedus) hunts with Leah (Lynn Collins). At a new civilization, Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) interviews for an upper-class job while Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his crew — Stephanie (Chelle Ramos), Princess (Paola Lazaro), and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) — clear walkers to pay their fines for violating the Commonwealth criminal code.
TV SERIES
FanSided

FanSided

157K+
Followers
350K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy