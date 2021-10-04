CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walking Dead: Sebastian kills Rick in the comics, who will get his storyline?

By Renee Hansen
Cover picture for the articleBravo to Teo Rapp-Olsson in this week’s episode of The Walking Dead. He had hardly any screentime as the new character Sebastian Milton, and I already don’t like this guy. He is a spoiled brat who thinks that he should get special privileges because he is the governor of the Commonwealth’s son, and everyone is beneath him. So, welcome to TWD Family Teo Rapp-Olsson you are doing a great job already.

