Alabama State

10 Alabama counties acquiring the most investments right now

Tuscaloosa News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama’s population is growing, and oftentimes with growth comes new businesses and housing developments. A study released this week ranked the top 10 counties in Alabama with the most incoming investments. Conducted by financial technology firm Smart Asset, it measured growth in gross domestic product, number of businesses opened and number of new building permits per every 1,000 homes in each county during the past three years.

