CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Nick Sirianni explains play-calling decisions vs. Chiefs, discusses Eagles’ penalties

By Alexis Chassen
bleedinggreennation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles fell to 1-3 on Sunday afternoon and head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters following the loss to the Chiefs and answered questions about some of his play calling decisions, explained his thoughts on some of the penalties, and called Jalen Hurts’ performance one of the best he’s seen. Sirianni also talked about his feelings on the loss and his messaging to the team.

www.bleedinggreennation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Nick Sirianni after Derek Barnett penalty: 'It's always him'

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the league with 31 penalties, at the time of this writing, and have nine so far on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys. It hasn't been a pretty showing so far, and the penalties certainly haven't helped — though there's plenty of time left — and one of the usual suspects has contributed in the penalty column like several others.
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys bodyslam Nick Sirianni on Twitter after blowing out Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys had some fun at Nick Sirianni’s expense after they defeated his Philadelphia Eagles handily on Monday night. Sirianni has bought into the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry and then some, wearing a ‘Beat Dallas’ t-shirt to Wednesday’s media session. Jerry Jones noticed Sirianni’s antics, and said game on. Because Sirianni...
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Sirianni and Hurts did their job but Penalties still doom Eagles

One of the mantras of the early months for this offseason from Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni was that the Eagles want to be "One Percent Better" every day while Jalen Hurts has become famous for his "Rent is Due" every day. In Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field saw both men finally fulfill those mantras and keep their promise to be better than the Monday Night Football embarrassment.
NFL
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni To Speak With Media

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will address the media Wednesday afternoon. The press conference is expected to be at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly. What: Nick Sirianni to speak with media following Monday night’s loss to Dallas Cowboys When: Wednesday, Sept. 29 Time: 12:30 p.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Luck
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Nick Sirianni, young staff outcoached again in Eagles' loss

Nick Sirianni’s impressive coaching debut in is the rearview mirror. Sirianni and his young staff were outcoached and the Philadelphia Eagles were thoroughly outplayed in a 41-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. After routing Atlanta in Week 1, the Eagles (1-2) have lost two in a row...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#The Eagles#American Football#Jalen Hurts#Opi
chatsports.com

Nick Sirianni gives Eagles injury updates, shows confidence in OL replacements

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni talked to reporters after practice on Saturday and gave some injury updates, as well as explained why he’s confident in the OL replacements. He also gave some insight into Dallas DC Dan Quinn and what he expects from the Cowboys defense on Monday night. Sirianni...
NFL
610 Sports Radio

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni rocks ‘Beat Dallas’ shirt to press conference

If we’ve learned anything about Nick Sirianni during his short Eagles tenure, it’s that the rookie head coach has a pretty awesome t-shirt collection, and he’s not afraid to show it off. In a show of support for his starting quarterback, Sirianni wore a t-shirt of Jalen Hurts’ face to practice last Friday and kept it on for the press conference that followed. Thursday, Sirianni stepped to the Novacare Complex podium with another bold outfit choice, this time sporting a “Beat Dallas” shirt ahead of Monday night’s showdown with the hated Cowboys.
NFL
NJ.com

Too many flags: Eagles have historic penalty problem under Nick Sirianni | Why head coach showed in-game frustration with Derek Barnett

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Eagles defensive line was trying to find a way to slow down the Dallas Cowboys in the middle of the second quarter of Monday night’s game against their division rival. Down 20-7, the Eagles were desperately trying to find a way to get something positive going and give their offense the ball back after being on the field three times as long as the Cowboys’ defense.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Phillymag.com

Nick Sirianni Wasn’t Ready for Prime Time vs. the Cowboys

The Eagles’ rookie head coach was overmatched in a 41-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Sign up to get the best of Philly, every day. After Week Two, Nick Sirianni went the self-affirmation route following a bit of a coaching implosion against the San Francisco 49ers, sparking a callback to Al Franken’s old Saturday Night Live character Stuart Smalley. So let’s stick with the SNL theme to explain what happened to Sirianni and his young, inexperienced coaching staff during a 41-21 drubbing at the hands of NFC East rival Dallas in North Texas.
NFL
FanSided

Watch Eagles HC Nick Sirianni make insane one-handed catch

By now, any conversation that you’ve heard about the Philadelphia Eagles this week probably involved a conversation about that talented but young trio of wide receivers and head coach Nick Sirianni‘s playcalling. DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor scored in Week 1. Reagor scored again in Week 2 (but it didn’t count). Quez Watkins snagged the rare 91-yard reception that didn’t result in a touchdown.
NFL
NBC Sports

Sirianni explains curious decisions to punt in Cowboys’ territory

ARLINGTON, Texas — In the wake of his team’s embarrassing loss to the Cowboys on Monday night, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said his team came into the game with the mindset that they wanted to keep up with their high-scoring opponent. But he also punted twice from Cowboys’ territory.
NFL
USA Today

Andy Reid gives Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni a vote of confidence

Andy Reid is set to return to Lincoln Financial Field with the Chiefs in Week 4, and it wasn’t that long ago that ‘Big Red’ was a 40-year-old head coach making his debut with the Eagles. Reid addressed his health, his love for the city, and how he keeps up...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy