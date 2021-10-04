Nick Sirianni explains play-calling decisions vs. Chiefs, discusses Eagles’ penalties
The Eagles fell to 1-3 on Sunday afternoon and head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters following the loss to the Chiefs and answered questions about some of his play calling decisions, explained his thoughts on some of the penalties, and called Jalen Hurts’ performance one of the best he’s seen. Sirianni also talked about his feelings on the loss and his messaging to the team.www.bleedinggreennation.com
