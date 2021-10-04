CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the Pandora papers – financial secrets of the rich and powerful

By Michael Safi
The Guardian
 5 days ago

The financial secrets of some of the world’s most rich and powerful people are revealed following one of the biggest leaks of offshore data. The Pandora papers include 35 current and former world leaders and more than 300 public officials.

The Guardian’s Paul Lewis tells Michael Safi how the project came about and the months of work his investigations team has put into the publication. It is the latest offshore leak following previous global journalistic collaborations on the Panama papers and the Paradise papers.

The Guardian’s deputy business editor, Juliette Garside, explains how former British colonial territories have in recent decades used their legal jurisdictions to attract companies and wealthy individuals to register with them as tax havens.

The editor-in-chief, Katharine Viner, tells Michael that there is a clear public interest in publishing this latest investigation and revealing the secrets of prominent politicians at a time when many governments are raising taxes to fund pandemic recovery efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3hmH_0cG9fo4200
Illustration: Guardian Design

The Guardian

The Guardian

