Devers went 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs, four RBI and three total runs scored in Sunday's 7-5 win over Washington. The third baseman got Boston on the board with a solo shot in the fourth inning, then gave his team the lead with a two-run blast in the ninth. He also contributed an RBI single and a run during a three-run seventh. Devers concludes the regular season on a five-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 9-for-24 (.375) with three homers, five RBI and five runs scored. Overall, he has a .279/.352/.538 slash line with a career-high 38 long balls, 113 RBI, 101 runs scored and five stolen bases across 664 plate appearances.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO