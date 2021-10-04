CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billions creators discuss that game-changing exit in season 5 finale

By Derek Lawrence
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It feels like we're at the end." Sadly, Ben Kim, we are at the end of Bobby Axelrod... at least for now. So much went down in Sunday's season 5 finale of Billions that we might need 43 hours to talk about it all, but the biggest news is the departure of original star Damian Lewis. The Emmy winner's decision to take a step back has long been in the works, and also follows the April death of his wife, actress Helen McCrory.

Related
cartermatt.com

Billions season 5 finale preview: Is Axe getting arrested?

As we prepare ourselves for the Billions season 5 finale on Showtime next week, it feels like we have to ask the question: Is Axe getting arrested? Are we truly at the end of the road here for this character?. We know that we’ve seen Damian Lewis’ character in some...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Squid Game Season 2: Netflix Creator Address if Series Will Return

For the past week Netflix has been overrun with a surprising new show in their Top 10, the Korean original drama series Squid Game. Produced by the streamer, Squid Game tells the story of a group of down-on-their-luck individuals eager for cash and recruited to play in a series of children's games that put their lives on the line, but which offer a tremendous cash prize. The series has exploded in popularity on Netflix since it premiered but only nine episodes exist, so what are the odds of a second season? Squid Game's creator says he's not even thinking about it just yet.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Billions season 5 episode 12 (finale) preview: ‘No Direction Home’

As you prepare for Billions season 5 episode 12 next week, do you want to know more about it?. There are a few different things worth stating all about this pivotal episode, but of course, it begins with noting that this is going to be the big season 5 finale. Whatever transpires here will move us directly into the next season of the show. “No Direction Home” is the title and that implies a sense of hopelessness … and we do think it’d help if we could get there with some of these characters.
TV SERIES
Maggie Siff
Paul Giamatti
Kelly Aucoin
Brian Koppelman
Condola Rashad
Damian Lewis
Corey Stoll
Showtime sets Billions season 6 premiere date, drops new trailer

Showtime has announced the wait for season 6 of Billions will be a short one. Immediately after the season 5 finale aired (you can read all about it in our recap and post-mortem with its creators), the premium cable network announced that the sixth season of the drama will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
TV SERIES
vitalthrills.com

Billions Season 6 Teaser Debuts as Damian Lewis Exits

On the heels of the shocking season five finale, Showtime has announced that Billions Season 6 will premiere on Sunday, January 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Billions Season 6 will star Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff. Daniel Breaker (Girls5eva), who stars as Scooter,...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Billions - Season 6 - Teaser Promo, Premiere Date + [Spoiler] Exiting

Season 6 of Billions will premiere January 23, 2022 on Showtime. Damian Lewis has exited Showtime’s Billions. With his very rich Bobby Axelrod on the run in Switzerland from the legal claws of Paul Giamatti’s Empire State Attorney General, Emmy winner ended his five season run on the Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin created high finance drama with a smile tonight.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Billions' Star Set to Exit Showtime Series After 5 Seasons

Billions will start a new phase with Season 6 because Damian Lewis has left the Showtime series. During Sunday's Season 5 finale, Lewis' Bobby "Axe" Axelrod made a decision that will make it impossible for Paul Giamatti's U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades to bring him to justice. Lewis' decision to leave the show had been in the works for awhile, and comes after the death of his wife, actress Helen McCrory, in April. (Spoilers follow!)
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Billions Shocker: Damian Lewis Exits in Finale — Who Is Replacing Him for Season 6 Premiering in January?

Bobby Axelrod has cashed out. Emmy winner Damian Lewis ended his five-season Billions run in the Showtime drama’s season finale on Sunday night. In the finale, Bobby went on the lam in Switzerland to escape the legal reach of Paul Giamatti’s State Attorney General Chuck Rhoades. Said Axelrod to rival billionaire Mike Prince (played by Corey Stoll), who now owns all his companies: “So this is what it is to lose.”
TV SERIES
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Switzerland
EW.com

Damian Lewis says goodbye to Billions: 'Some jobs are more than just a job'

The actor bids farewell to the show after five seasons. Billions actor Damian Lewis broke his silence Sunday night heading into Monday morning after this week's season finale of the Showtime drama revealed this leading man would be leaving the series after five seasons. Thanking the network and series co-creators...
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Billions season 5 finale: Is Damian Lewis leaving? Did Axe flee?

Is Damian Lewis leaving Billions following the events of the crazy and/or shocking events of the season 5 finale? There is clearly quite a bit to get into here. So where do we begin? It feels like the natural place to start is by mentioning what actually happened: Right when it seemed like Bobby Axelrod was going to be stopped once and for all, he left. We’re not entirely sure how he still managed a way to avoid arrest, but he did — albeit with a consequence. He had to flee the country, hiding out in a plane before landing eventually in Switzerland with a new ID ready and waiting for him. He gets a chance to move on, though it’s hard to know just what that looks like.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Billions finale recap: As Chuck closes in on arresting Axe, not everything is as it seems

It was only a matter of time before Billions pulled the rug out from under us and revealed the true arc of this season. It happens every year (you could criticize the show for being repetitive, in fact, as there's generally not much structural change from one season to the next) and yet, because of the cast and the writing, it's incredibly entertaining. It's always a blast to watch the whole tower of cards come crashing down, creating chaos leading into the next season.
TV SERIES
Thrillist

The 'Billions' Season 5 Finale Totally Transforms the Show's Central Rivalry

After five seasons of schemes, betrayals, and triple-crosses, Damien Lewis's endlessly clever Bobby Axelrod finally faced a tricky situation he couldn't think his way out of. The hedge fund genius at the center of Showtime's Billions, the high-gloss finance drama that pitted the icy cold Axe against the fiery prosecutor Chuck Rhodes (Paul Giamatti), has always been able to mentally outrun the competition like Wile E. Coyote with a private jet and a personal chef. But last night's season finale put the character in what appears to be a new permanent surrounding: Switzerland, where he's far away from the show's action in New York.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Damian Lewis exits Billions after five seasons: "Axe has been vanquished"

Lewis stepped down from his role as hedge-fund titan Bobby Axelrod -- one of TV's last great antiheroes -- with Sunday's Season 5 finale. “There’s an opportunity maybe for me to return,” Lewis told The New York Times. “But for now, broadly speaking, Axe has been vanquished.” Lewis, who previously spent three seasons starring on Showtime's Homeland, said the exit ends what amounts to “easily the most time I’ve spent playing one character." It also comes months after Lewis' wife, acclaimed actress Helen McCrory, died in April of cancer. Lewis filmed much of his final scenes remotely from England. "Over five seasons on the pulpy markets-and-machers drama, Axe embodied the culture’s often contradictory feelings about the superrich," The Times' Jeremy Egner says of Lewis' character. "A self-made, self-described capitalist monster, he shamelessly destroyed anything — careers, lives, entire towns — that got between him and his next billion. But he did so with enviable audacity and panache, with an equally alluring penthouse-and-private-jet lifestyle." Lewis adds: “When I’m walking down the street in New York, it’s: ‘Axe, you the man!’ He’s a really despicable human being, but no one seems to care.” Lewis also said goodbye via Twitter: "A pleasure and a privilege to play Axe for 5 seasons with some of the smartest, funniest most talented cast and crew I’ve worked with," he tweeted. "I’ll miss the Billions family. Yep, some jobs are more than just a job…. Love." Meanwhile, Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman tweeted his appreciation of Lewis: "What an incredible joy to spend five years working so closely with the great @lewis_damian! @DavidLevien and I are beyond grateful to you, Damian, for the work, of course, and the fellowship, and for all you sacrificed to come do this with us." ALSO: Showtime teases Billions Season 6, premiering Jan. 23, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Squid Game creator reveals ideas for season 2 that could focus on The Front Man

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed his ideas for a potential second season of the Netflix series.Since Squid Game arrived on the streaming platform on 17 September, the Korean-language series has become a worldwide hit.Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has said that the nine-part thriller is “on the way” to becoming the streamer’s “biggest show” ever.At this time, while Netflix’s global TV head Bela Bajaria appeared optimistic about a follow-up season, no second series has been officially ordered.Bajaria told Vulture that it is dependent on Hwang’s schedule, stating: “We’re trying to figure out the right structure for him.”Although a...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Succession review: The long-delayed third season doesn't disappoint

After a two-year break, HBO's Emmy-winning drama returns with a kinetic and affecting season 3 featuring a Roy versus Roy showdown. With the Roy family — the clan of broken billionaires at the heart of HBO's Succession — it's never just business, it's always personal. That's painfully clear in the drama's kinetic and affecting season 3, which throws the Roy children into a fight for the soul of their media company, their family, and ultimately themselves.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

What If…? Creators Tease a Jam-Packed Finale, New Characters in Season 2

What If…? Creators Tease a Jam-Packed Finale, New Characters in Season 2. The penultimate episode of Marvel’s What If…? teased that an epic interdimensional showdown is in store for tomorrow’s season finale. And it sounds like the creators are pulling out all the stops for what could be the multiverse’s last stand. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, head writer A.C. Bradley teased what viewers can expect from the home stretch. Plus, she even dropped a few hints about season 2.
TV SERIES

