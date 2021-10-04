A look inside Denton County’s new headquarters

After nearly three years and about $45 million, the Denton County Administrative Courthouse is now open for business. Here’s a look inside the four-story, 96,000-square-foot building — and the factors that sent it over its original timeline and cost projections.

The courthouse is located off South Loop 288 at 1 Courthouse Drive, the latest addition to a complex that already includes Denton County’s Public Health and Elections Administration buildings. The building is the new home for several county offices previously housed in the Courthouse on the Square or at the Joseph A. Carroll Building, including county judge, commissioners, county administration, economic development, budget and purchasing, among others.

Buy Now Denton County Judge Andy Eads gives a tour of the county’s new Administrative Courthouse on Thursday. “We wanted to create a landmark for us and future generations,” he said. Jeff Woo/DRC

County Judge Andy Eads said those moves encapsulate the two main benefits of the new courthouse: consolidation and allowing for an expansion of the county’s judicial system. In July, commissioners approved the contractor search for a remodel of the Carroll Building in downtown Denton, which will end up hosting more of the county’s courts — including some that won’t be implemented until next year.

“Being able to repurpose the Carroll Building and providing additional space at the McKinney Courts Building prevents us from having to build a whole other courts building right now,” Eads said.

As for the Courthouse on the Square, the county’s Office of History & Culture will remain there along with the museum. The 367th District Court will also soon make a move from the Denton County Courts Building, on East McKinney Street, to the Square.

Although most offices are already operating out of the new courthouse, which has been open to the public for over a week, construction has yet to reach completion. The back side of the building has much landscaping to be done, along with some other detailing. In a matter of weeks, the county’s weekly Commissioners Court meeting will move to the building, although ongoing audio and visual installments have held up that switch.

What's inside?

First floor (34,200 square feet)

Human resources

County treasurer

Constable Precinct 1

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Second floor (32,120 square feet)

Purchasing

Budget

Auditor

Third Floor (24,786 square feet)

Commissioners Court

County judge

County administration

Economic development

Community relations

Fourth floor (4,688 square feet)

Additional Commissioners Court seating

The goal, Eads said, was to design a building as much for the residents as for officials — one that will last well over 100 years. Like the original courthouse, the new one is accessible for rent by the public. Spaces for rental will be available both outside and inside, including dedicated kitchen and meeting rooms.

Inside the Denton County Administrative Courthouse

Eads added that officials wanted the courthouse to both pay homage to Denton County’s past and look forward to its future. He said that’s represented through several design decisions, such as the front side of the new courthouse referencing the original version, while the back side’s glass symbolizes a look at what’s to come.

“We wanted to create a landmark for us and future generations,” Eads said. “We don’t want to take away from the history and prominence of the Square. That’s part of what was the key for the whole thing.”

Construction delays

Planning for the Administrative Courthouse began in 2007, although construction didn’t begin until November 2018. At that point, county officials projected completion near October 2020 and estimated the project would cost about $43 million. Almost three years later, however, both of those projections have ended up undershoots.

Officials have said for many months prior to the courthouse’s recent opening that it was nearing the finish line. In May, Deputy County Administrator Jody Gonzalez said construction was complete on both the interior and exterior, estimating the project was as much as 98% finished. He also said the project had gone over its initial $43 million estimate by that point, though he didn’t know exactly by how much.

Late September purchase order records obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle show a total purchase order of $45,111,040 due to contractor Sundt Construction. As of September, the county had paid $42,435,712 of that total, with a listed remaining balance of $2,675,327.

The records additionally show the county paid about $3.8 million to architectural firm HDR Architecture for the design of the project, although that amount does not factor into the initial $43 million construction estimate.

As he did in May, Eads attributed the delays and additional cost to several factors: the COVID-19 pandemic, weather delays and constant oversight by county officials. A significant contributor to both were change orders — formal adjustments to a building project that require approval from commissioners.

Numerous change orders have passed through Commissioners Court since the project’s inception. Not all of them carry financial implications, though some do. The purchase order lists several related to a variety of things: additional LED lighting ($69,597), vehicular paving, testing and balancing ($228,449) and a security camera system ($140,158) among them.

The most expensive change order accounted for $1.3 million. County Community Relations Director Dawn Cobb stated that order covered a need for new chilled water piping for chillers to the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

“To be able to build this building in the middle of COVID, with such a shortage of laborers, materials and other things, I think is just a real feat,” Eads said. “The construction time was longer than anticipated, obviously, but we worked with the contractor to make sure there were no compromises made to our vision for the end product.”

Eads said another bidder for the construction contract proposed a much longer timeline — 810 construction days to Sundt’s 577 — but said that bid was about $1 million more expensive. When asked how satisfied he is with the contractor, he said he’s “very pleased with the end product.”

“Every construction project has its challenges,” Eads said. “Of course, we would’ve wanted it to be earlier and we worked with the contractor daily to make sure we were expediting the timeframe. Some things were out of their control. … We worked with them continuously to make sure they had all the answers they needed from us.”

Eads said there were instances that required direct county involvement. For example, bricks needed to be redone at one point after county officials found they didn’t match properly.

“Lots of little issues add up to a longer timeline,” Eads said. “I think our steadfastness to the design documents was appropriate.”

In April, the county listed on its agenda for executive session that it would consult with an attorney for advice on “contemplated litigation regarding current Denton County building construction projects.” Eads said the county does have legal counsel regarding multiple building projects, including the new courthouse, but that no litigation has been filed by the county or the contractor.

“We do have legal advice that we seek as we’re wrapping this up, to make sure the county’s protected and our interests are protected,” Eads said. “We appreciate the work Sundt has done and we’re glad they submitted a bid. … We want to be a good place to do business but we’re also balancing that with the fact these are tax dollars. That’s why we do maintain our standards.”

Ryan Abbott, Sundt Construction Texas District manager, acknowledged the delays to the project.

“The project’s completion has been inhibited by several significant factors, including project scope additions and modifications as the County refined the project scope to suit its long-term needs,” Abbott said in an email, also citing pandemic-caused shortages. “Despite a long list of extraordinary challenges, the construction team persevered and has produced a high-quality, long-lasting building that will serve generations of Denton County citizens to come.”