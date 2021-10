What a win! The Los Angeles Chargers did what many did not think they were going to be able to do, they went into Kansas City and took down the Chiefs. For added measure, they did it in a close game. This new coaching staff seems to keep knocking down walls with things that this team has struggled with in the past. Coming into the season many people would’ve considered last week the most difficult matchup that the Chargers would come across this entire season. The fact that they were able to come away with a win is huge.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO