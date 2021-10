Leave it to Kacey Musgraves to open her heart and bare her soul in song, and performance. And on Saturday night she really left it all out there, including her naked self. Wearing only boots and a guitar, strategically placed, the Grammy Award winner surprised the live audience in New York, and those of us watching at home, with her performance of “Justified.” And justifiably naked? She certainly had our attention.

