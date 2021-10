Last week, Facebook was called out by an ex-employee called Frances Haugen, who accused the social media giant of putting profit before the safety of young users of the Facebook-own Instagram platform. She accused the company of knowing the negative impact it had on teens and still not doing anything to prevent it. Now, Facebook has decided to take action, reports MySmartPrice, and Instagram will now take steps to address the usage addiction of teens and kids.

