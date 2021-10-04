CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Recap: Packers Comfortably Beat Steelers, 27-17

Cover picture for the articleWith the extremely talented Sarah Kelliher attending the game in person, I am writing the recap for her this week. So here I am. And there you are. Due to overtime football and the fall of man, I - like many of you - was forced to watch the end of the Jets/Titans game, an act which is actually a felony in 3 states. The Jets got the ball first in that final period, and I found myself shouting "J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS." Out loud. Where my children could hear me. They hid their faces and rent their garments, and I begged for the sweet release that only a quick touchdown would give me. It was a touchdown that would never come. At a certain point I was sure the Titans were drawing flags on purpose, just to make the game last as long as humanly possible. All that and my tinfoil hat wasn't even in the same room.

