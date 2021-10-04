CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Dwarf planet changes direction this week up in the sky

By Benjamin Beddoes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHSV) - As we arrive into the first full week of October, there are some neat things going on up in the sky including a dwarf planet that will change its direction. Over the next week, we will lose 17 minutes of daylight. By Sunday October 3rd, sunrise will move from 7:14 am to 7:20 am and sunset will move from 6:53 pm to 6:42 pm. This will bring us down to 11 hours and 22 minutes of daylight and up to 12 hours and 38 minutes of darkness.

