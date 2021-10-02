CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, WV

Mineral County historical sites open for Heritage Weekend

By Lindsay Renner-Wood lrenner-wood@times-news.com
Cumberland Times-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT ASHBY, W.Va. — For the weekend, Ashby’s Fort was almost exactly as it had been during the French and Indian War. The site — one of five open across the area for Mineral County’s first Heritage Weekend — hosted its annual Fort Ashby Days celebration, beginning with a concert Friday night and a parade on a seasonally cool Saturday morning. Though much of the fog lifted by around 10:30 a.m. and took the chill with it, when the parade began a half-hour earlier, some still remained as the marchers made their way down Dan’s Run Road toward the museum.

