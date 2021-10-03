CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Democrats to pare climate, social spending; no clear target

Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -Congressional Democrats face the hard work of paring back the White House's sweeping infrastructure and social agenda in the week ahead, but have yet to agree on a target size for their multi-trillion dollar spending bill. Democrats said on https://www.reuters.com/world/us/democrats-struggle-reach-deal-congress-bidens-agenda-2021-10-01 Friday that their sweeping bill intended to bolster...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
News 8 WROC

McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — In the frantic bid to avert a default on the nation’s debt, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell held a position of unusual power — as the one who orchestrated both the problem and the solution. McConnell is no longer the majority leader, but he is exerting his minority status in convoluted […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Bernie Sanders erupts at Joe Manchin, and a deeper dispute is revealed

We’re finally getting the grand public argument among Democrats that we deserve. With Sen. Bernie Sanders ratcheting up his attacks on Sen. Joe Manchin III over President Biden’s agenda, this is being widely depicted as a window into intraparty tensions over legislative arcana. But the Vermont independent’s broadside also ripped the lid off a deeper dispute — over what kind of economy we have and what it really means to invest in our people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Cedric Richmond
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Elissa Slotkin
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moderate Democrats#Treasury Department#U S#Reuters#The White House#Capitol Hill#Progressive Democratic#Abc News#Cnn#The Democratic Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
hawaiitelegraph.com

Stalemate over U.S. spending bill highlights rift among Democrats

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- As the refusal of two Democrats to vote yes blocked a massive U.S. spending bill from passing in a tightly divided Congress, such standoff has laid bare the rift within the Democratic Party. Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are the last holdouts in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Voters have the answer for Democrats on spending

Democrats in Congress are arguing among themselves about whether to pass a massive spending bill, or merely a large one. They should listen to voters, who are pointing the way. A new Morning Consult poll asked voters what they think of the child tax credit Democrats expanded as part of...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy