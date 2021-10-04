SMT V’s Flauros and Rakshasa Will be Heavy Hitters in Battle

When Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise would release on the PC, I was on the fence about purchasing the game and running through it a second time. It wasn’t because of the potential grind, but mostly due to my experience with the PC port of Monster Hunter: World. However, my time with the Monster Hunter Rise demo left me more optimistic and interested in double-dipping for a game I already own. With what seems to be great optimization and its ability to run on lower-end machines, this version of Monster Hunter Rise is potentially looking to be a great one.

