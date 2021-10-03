CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks waive Luca Vildoza as point guard plans begin to take shape

Cover picture for the articleLuca Vildoza, New York Knicks, Wayne Selden, Jr., National Basketball Association, Dwayne Bacon, Kemba Walker. The New York Knicks made the decision to waive guard Luca Vildoza on Sunday, electing to go with some of their younger pieces and allow a few NBA veterans to compete for a roster spot this upcoming season. With Dwayne Bacon and Wayne Selden both on the training camp roster, they will be competing for one of the final spots, as Thibodeau mentioned the importance of wings in the league right now.

