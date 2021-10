The Knicks took their first step of the preseason and, as you would expect from a Tom Thibodeau-coached team, it was not a tentative one. Thibodeau’s squad came out with the same intensity that burned through his first season in New York but did it with the added firepower of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier as they rolled to an easy 125-104 win over the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden.

