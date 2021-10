Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu talked himself into the lineup Sunday night during a checking-in conversation with manager Aaron Boone. The 2020 AL batting champ hasn’t had another great season, but he’s still as tough as ever and was pronounced himself good to go for a series finale against the Red Sox after missing just one game with hit and groin issues that have been a problem and likely will be for the rest of the season, playoffs included.

