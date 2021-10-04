Pop Renaissance! Six: The Musical Fans Lose Their Heads Over Broadway Opening

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Helen Shaw
Vulture
Cover picture for the articleWe sit surrounded by the youngest audience anywhere on Broadway, all vibrating with excitement. There’s a cloud of stage fog. The pink-and-purple lights intensify. Ooh! Do you hear a cheeky little harpsichord? Is it playing … “Greensleeves”? Suddenly there’s a noise like a growling, fast-approaching pop-rock avalanche. The audience begins to freak out. And WHAMMO, they’re there, six women, posing hard in the smoke and light.

