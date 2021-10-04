Billie Eilish Rails Against Texas Abortion Law at Austin City Limits: “My Body, My Fucking Choice”

Originally, this sentiment belonged to the pro-choice women’s movement, denouncing those who would restrict access to safe abortions. But lately, it has been co-opted by the anti-vaxers, fighting COVID-19 mandates to be vaccinated against a deadly disease. Does this mean these two disparate groups are now in agreement? Not quite. In one instance, a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy has no effect on those around her, other than to offend their sense of morality or breach some religious code.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO