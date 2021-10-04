CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Billie Eilish Rails Against Texas Abortion Law at Austin City Limits: “My Body, My Fucking Choice”

During her headlining set at Austin City Limits 2021 on Saturday night, Billie Eilish took a moment to speak out against Texas’ restrictive abortion law, which was enacted last month. “When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show because I wanted to punish this fuckin’ place for allowing that to happen here,” she can be heard saying in the video below.

