Hiker claims to see Brian Laundrie on Appalachian Trail near Tennessee-North Carolina border

A hiker claims that Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, asked for directions while in a pickup truck on the Appalachian Trail near the Tennessee-North Carolina border.

The 23-year-old has been missing for more than two weeks now.

Petito's body was found near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming nearly two weeks ago and her death ruled a homicide.

A warrant has been issued for Laundrie's arrest, but that is for allegedly using a debit card that did not belong to him.