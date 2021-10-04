Hiker claims to see Brian Laundrie on Appalachian Trail near Tennessee-North Carolina border
A hiker claims that Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, asked for directions while in a pickup truck on the Appalachian Trail near the Tennessee-North Carolina border.
The 23-year-old has been missing for more than two weeks now.
LIVE Blog: Notes and updates on the Gabby Petito case
Petito's body was found near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming nearly two weeks ago and her death ruled a homicide.
A warrant has been issued for Laundrie's arrest, but that is for allegedly using a debit card that did not belong to him.
Comments / 0