With Garoppolo injured, 49ers face the big question: Can Trey Lance save the season?

Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco 49ers made the decision last spring to trade up and draft Trey Lance, in part, because of Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury concerns. Now it’s time to see if Lance can save the team’s season, or at least keep it afloat. Garoppolo went down with another injury during the first half of Sunday’s 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Lance shaky in relief after Garoppolo injured in loss to Seahawks

Trey Lance’s first pass Sunday was a short throw intended for a wide-open George Kittle. It fell incomplete at the tight end’s feet. And the rookie’s second pass was an intermediate throw intended for double-covered wide receiver Deebo Samuel. It sailed comically high. Lance’s fill-in performance did improve after that...
NFL
hillcountrynews

49ers’ switch to Trey Lance the way we should have figured — an injury to Garoppolo

There was a hint of change as the 49ers came out for the second half Sunday when Jimmy Garoppolo never put on his helmet and then gave a hug to Trey Lance. Was this the …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
NFL
chatsports.com

Trey Lance replaces Jimmy Garoppolo; Missed opportunities cost 49ers in 28-21 defeat

The 49ers fell into last place in the NFC West with a 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. San Francisco had a number of opportunities to bury Seattle in the first half, but an interception and missed field goal would keep the Seahawks in the game until Russell Wilson could get his feet underneath him.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Seahawks Injury Updates: Trey Lance starts second half after Jimmy Garoppolo injury

1.1k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers entered Week 4's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks without cornerback Josh Norman and running back Elijah Mitchell. Both are inactive due to injuries. Slot corner K'Waun Williams is expected to miss several weeks with a calf injury.
NFL
East Bay Times

49ers report card: Can Trey Lance stop losing streak before it snowballs?

SANTA CLARA — Here is how the 49ers (2-2) graded in Sunday’s 28-21 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks (2-2): PASS OFFENSE: D+. Jimmy Garoppolo’s calf injury (unofficially) ushered in the Trey Lance era. No one can say if Garoppolo will regain his job, seeing how his health history is what mostly compelled the 49ers to find an extra QB, one who cost a pricey No. 3 draft pick. Garoppolo is no dummy. He knows how this works, how one can lose/seize a job. He hates he got hurt (and that jump on the double-pass debacle couldn’t have helped). “I’ve been in this situation too many times and it gets real old,” Garoppolo said, echoing fans’ thoughts. A touchdown on an opening drive was top-notch Feels Great Baby. Then came a Jimmy Throw interception, when a defensive back shrewdly figured Garoppolo would seek George Kittle over the middle. The offense bogged down, and Lance couldn’t rescue it, not with improvised runs (Is Kyle Shanahan ready for that gambit?) nor with two touchdown passes to Deebo Samuel. If left tackle Trent Williams’ shoulder injury is serious, that could be a season wrecker more than any other position, no offense to rookie Jaylon Moore, who would be the one protecting the blindside of a rookie quarterback (who shares a backfield with a rookie running back).
NFL

