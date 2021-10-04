8 (now 7) players fighting for 3 jobs and Geertsen claimed by the Devils

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEditors note: This is updated to reflect that the New York Rangers waived Greg McKegg and if he clears (by 3pm Monday), he will be Hartford bound. Mason Geertsen is no longer a New York Rangers prospect. The team put him on waivers yesterday with the intent of sending him to Hartford, but the New Jersey Devils claimed him. There’s always a risk of that happening when a player is put on waivers, but this one was bit of a surprise.

