Congress & Courts

This week in Congress: When will defense appropriations arrive?

By Leo Shane III
MilitaryTimes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that Congress passed a short-term budget to avoid a government shutdown, the focus on Capitol Hill turns to when a long-term budget deal might be reached. On Thursday, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont. and chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee’s panel on defense, said that he expects the initial version of the fiscal 2022 Defense Department funding plan to be released around Oct. 15. That could jump start work on the budget, which has to be finished by Dec. 3.

Star-Banner

Votes in Congress last week

Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. SURFACE TRANSPORT PROGRAMS: The House has passed the Surface Transportation Extension Act (H.R. 5434), sponsored by Rep. Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore. The bill would authorize, through Oct. 31, programs operated by the Transportation Department that are funded by the highway trust fund. DeFazio said the extension was vital because authorization had expired at the close of September. The vote, on Oct. 1, was 365 yeas to 51 nays.
Idaho State Journal

How Congress funds defense and our servicemembers

The House of Representatives recently passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2022. I supported this bill, along with 134 of my fellow Republicans, which fulfills Congress’ annual responsibility to “provide for the common defense” by supporting servicemembers and their families and ensuring the readiness of the world’s greatest fighting force.
CBS News

The Biden agenda faces critical tests in Congress this week

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are gearing up for an intense week, with votes expected on government funding, the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and President Biden's $3.5 trillion budget package. CBS News' Skyler Henry, Washington Examiner political and investigative reporter Sarah Westwood, and Washington Post deputy Washington editor Natalie Jennings join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the tough choices Democrats will need to make if they want to pass the critical pieces of legislation.
This week in Congress: Lawmakers confront Pentagon leaders on Afghanistan

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley will appear before both the House and Senate Armed Services this week to answer what are expected to be confrontational questions about the U.S. military exit from Afghanistan. The high-profile hearings — before senators on Tuesday and House lawmakers...
The Week

The 3 deadlines that made this Congress' 'week from hell'

Congress has a lot on its hands in the next few days. So much so, that Rep. Debbie Dingle (D-Mich.) called it the "week from hell." So, what's in store? Lawmakers are facing three upcoming deadlines — first, they're trying to avoid a government shutdown by Thursday, then they'll try to figure out some way to raise the debt limit before the U.S. defaults in a few weeks, and, finally, Democrats are trying to pass the dual-track bipartisan infrastructure and $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bills. The last deadline was of their own creation, and it's already been pushed back from Monday to Thursday.
cryptopotato.com

U.S. Congress to Vote on Controversial Infrastructure Bill This Week

The United States House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has confirmed that there will be discussions this week before a final vote on the controversial infrastructure bill. The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill will be put to the vote on Sept. 30, and the House Speaker is confident it will...
arcamax.com

Commentary: In defense of a do-almost-nothing Congress

No idea is more dearly held by political activists than the notion that voters will reward elected officials who enact an ambitious policy agenda. But it’s entirely possible that what voters really want, especially in a time of political and social insecurity, is competence and stability. Two of the most...
WTAJ

Default crisis dodged — for now — with Dem-GOP debt accord

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate leaders announced an agreement Thursday to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting an unprecedented federal default that experts say would have devastated the economy. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their […]
federalnewsnetwork.com

For Congress, and for government operations, it’s a do-or-die week

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. You need a scorecard for the legislative shenanigans going on on Capitol Hill this week. The agenda looks like nothing so much as a game of Chinese checkers. Weighing in with his take on the odds of a shutdown, WTOP Capitol Hill correspondent Mitchell Miller joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
