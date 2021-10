The NFL MVP race is always a fun one to watch. The same names always seem to pop up every year, from Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady to last year’s Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers. Even though we’re only just about to wrap up Week 3, there’s already a new favorite in the MVP race. Unsurprisingly, that player is a quarterback. After all, every single MVP since 2013 has played QB, with running back Adrian Peterson winning in 2012. In fact, since 2000 there have been four non-quarterbacks that finished the season with an MVP award. With that in mind, here’s the current favorite for Most Valuable Player and what to expect for the future of the MVP race.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO