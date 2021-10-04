CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Seven Best Fashion Moments in Netflix’s Halston

By Shannon Cudd
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoy Halston Frowick‘s love for fashion and design are best summed up in this quote: “It has everything. It’s difficult, it’s hard work, it’s harassing, it’s full of drama. I don’t quite know where I got my ambition but I have it. I go into things with an optimistic point of view and I look at it straight and try to make it the biggest and best success I can. But the thing that holds my interest always is MORE; what’s next, what’s going to be the next exciting thing.” His life and work are the subject of a new Netflix mini-series entitled Halston. It explores his rise to fame in the fashion industry in the 1970s and struggles along the way. Created by Ryan Murphy, this mini-series draws the audience into the over-the-top world of 1970s fashion. Here are the seven best fashion moments in the series.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
bravotv.com

Lisa Rinna Slayed the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet in a Crystal-Mesh Oscar De La Renta Dress

Lisa Rinna has a dark past with the Emmy Awards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member hit the 1998 awards ceremony in a black, see-through maternity dress. Some time later, in 2018, she proved the staying power of shoulder pads in a little black dress that stunned. And for the 2021 Emmy Awards, the lip-kit mogul held down her track record.
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson & Georgia May Jagger, Daughters Of Music Legends, Bond Fashion Week — Photos

The daughters of music icons Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson sat front row together at Vivienne Westwood’s show! See the pics of Georgia May and Paris. Mick Jagger‘s mini-me daughter Georgia May Jagger, 29, and the late Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson, 23, have been spotted sitting front row together at Vivienne Westwood‘s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 runway show. Georgia, whose dad fronted the Rolling Stones, stunned in a strapless gold dress with a sweetheart neckline for the October 1 show. It was adorned with gold sequins and featured a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the gown with towering black stilettos and a pearl clip in her hair.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Schumacher
Person
Emanuel Ungaro
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
Issey Miyake
Person
Eleanor Lambert
Person
Christian Dior
Person
Halston
Person
Jackie Kennedy
Person
Bob Fosse
Person
Liza Minnelli
Person
Pierre Cardin
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

Adele's Two 'Vogue' Shoots Have Everyone Spiraling Over Her Beauty

Just days after she released a teaser for her fourth album, Adele has simultaneously appeared on the covers of American Vogue and British Vogue. And it's fair to say, she did it in style!. The famously private singer has been treating fans to a few *lewks* of late, recently posting...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal Wore Coordinating Velvet Outfits

After a fashion tour de force of his own with a pink Prada tuxedo, relaxed-fit Italian tailoring, and a very fresh looking (contrary to popular belief) Gucci suit, Jake Gyllenhaal joined his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal at the New York Film Festival premiere of her flick The Lost Daughter. And while the two celebrated the flick at the Venice International Film Festival, this time around, the two siblings coordinated their outfits, walking the carpet in plush velvet. Jake stepped out in a deep green, velvet Bottega Veneta suit paired with a laid-back plain white T-shirt while his older sister wore a floor-length, dark blue velvet gown with a deep V bodice and draped details.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Fashion Designers#Bloomingdales
wegotthiscovered.com

One Of Ryan Gosling’s Best Movies Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Critically acclaimed sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049 has been enjoying a resurgence on Netflix this week. The film, which stars Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, and Dave Bautista, was first released back in 2017 and received a glowing reception by fans, raking in $259.3 million globally at the box office.
TV & VIDEOS
Harper's Bazaar

The Academy Museum's Red Carpet Brought Out the Best of Hollywood Fashion

The next Oscars may not be until March, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences can still hold a grand ceremony. The Opening Gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures brought out Hollywood's biggest stars yesterday, as they celebrated the long-anticipated museum of movie memorabilia, which has been in the works since 2012. The gala's green carpet did not disappoint, with looks ranging from full-length ball gowns and sultry column dresses, to sleek pantsuits and even the odd motorcycle jacket. Look on to see the stunning fashion from the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
hypefresh.co

TEYANA TAYLOR’S TOP 15 JAW DROPPING FASHION MOMENTS

It all started with Kanye West’s 2016 “Fade” music video. The popular video featured “It Girl” Teyana Taylor and made major headlines giving the spotlight to the now fashionista. As time progressed, Taylor went on to make her mark in a plethora of industries: acting, modeling, and currently fashion. Fashion has always been a part of Teyana Taylor’s brand, from her music videos to her new role as Creative Director of PLT; Taylor clearly made her mark in the music industry. As a result, she has definitely become a cultural icon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Stylist Maeve Reilly Designs Fall Capsule Collection for Nasty Gal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Maeve Reilly has transformed the wardrobes of Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, TikTok sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Ciara and even Disney’s charming Niumo dolls — and now everyone can wear the Hollywood stylist’s signature ’90s-inspired aesthetic with her new fall capsule collection for Nasty Gal. Los Angeles-based Reilly has designed an affordable range ($26 to $374) of mix-and-match closet staples, faux leather items and oversized tailored pieces for achieving her trademark combination of structured minimalism and relaxed streetwear. That translates to ribbed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
chambleeblueandgold.com

American Fashion: The Best Dressed at this Year’s MET Gala

The MET Gala is a yearly gala meant to honor a current exhibit at the Museum of Metropolitan Art. This year’s exhibit and theme was America: A Lexicon of Fashion. The staff writers of the Blue & Gold have created a master list of all their favorite and least favorite fashion moments of this year’s red carpet event. Vote below on which look was your favorite!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Netflix's 'Squid Game' Brings Both Drama and Fashion

If you haven't watched Squid Game on Netflix yet, what are you waiting for?. For those of you who aren't familiar with the South Korean survival drama, the plot centers around a handful of people who are massively in debt due to gambling, fraud, and so on, and get invited to join a game where the big prize is cash. And we're talking a lot of cash – approximately $40 million. Once in the game, the 456 players quickly realize that it isn't just a regular game – it is based on surviving children's games such as "red light, green light," and tug of war.
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

The Seven Major Announcements From Netflix’s First Tudum Event

It was Netflix hits galore at the streaming service’s Tudum event over the weekend. Netflix held its first fan event — named Tudum, a play on the streaming service’s well-known sound — on Saturday, where it revealed announcements of some of its most popular shows, including release dates, new cast members, new seasons and first clips.
TV SERIES
Grazia

When Will People Stop Comparing Kate And Meghan’s Fashion Moments?

For many people, flicking through pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge’s latest outfit is a pleasant lunchtime guilty pleasure. And, yesterday, at the No Time To Die royal premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Kate absolutely smashed it out of the park (to use a fashion term). The 39-year-old opted...
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

The best moments of the 2021 Tony Awards

Broadway's back! As New York's theater industry returns from more than a year-long shutdown, the 74th Tony Awards were finally given out, celebrating the best of Broadway's truncated 2019-2020 season. The two-part event — split between the Tonys ceremony itself on Paramount+ and a concert special on CBS — featured plenty of joyous moments celebrating live theater's return, somber reflections on the many lives lost to COVID, and galvanizing moments calling for change. Here are the highlights from Broadway's biggest night.
PERFORMING ARTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy