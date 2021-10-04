The Seven Best Fashion Moments in Netflix’s Halston

Roy Halston Frowick‘s love for fashion and design are best summed up in this quote: “It has everything. It’s difficult, it’s hard work, it’s harassing, it’s full of drama. I don’t quite know where I got my ambition but I have it. I go into things with an optimistic point of view and I look at it straight and try to make it the biggest and best success I can. But the thing that holds my interest always is MORE; what’s next, what’s going to be the next exciting thing.” His life and work are the subject of a new Netflix mini-series entitled Halston. It explores his rise to fame in the fashion industry in the 1970s and struggles along the way. Created by Ryan Murphy, this mini-series draws the audience into the over-the-top world of 1970s fashion. Here are the seven best fashion moments in the series.