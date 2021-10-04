Patriots vs. Buccaneers, busy night at bars and restaurants

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- Whether you’re enjoying the game from Foxboro or Springfield Sunday is expected to be big for businesses.

22News visited Christopher’s Tavern in Springfield. The owner said they’re prepared for a busy night, whether it’s for take-out or at the bar. Even though we are deep in Patriots territory people seem pretty split on who they think is going to win tonight.

“Some people want to lose and some people want him to win,” Chris Arilotta said.

“I love Sunday Football and working just because of the reactions and tonight especially. It’s just gonna be funny,” Gina Arillotta said.

Kick-off is at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

