Patriots vs. Buccaneers, busy night at bars and restaurants

Kate Wilkinson
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- Whether you’re enjoying the game from Foxboro or Springfield Sunday is expected to be big for businesses.

22News visited Christopher’s Tavern in Springfield. The owner said they’re prepared for a busy night, whether it’s for take-out or at the bar. Even though we are deep in Patriots territory people seem pretty split on who they think is going to win tonight.

“Some people want to lose and some people want him to win,” Chris Arilotta said.

“I love Sunday Football and working just because of the reactions and tonight especially. It’s just gonna be funny,” Gina Arillotta said.

Kick-off is at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

NFL
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

