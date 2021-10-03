CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

‘A Loud Crunching Sound’: Multiple Cars Side-Swiped In Brighton

BOSTON (CBS) — Multiple cars in Boston were damaged Sunday after a driver side-swiped them and kept driving. Mangled metal and debris could be found along Litchfield Street in Brighton.

The Renderos family’s Ford Explorer was hit the hardest.

“Shock is the first thing because I couldn’t believe this was happening,” said Yesenia Renderos.

The driver’s side door was nearly ripped open to one car, and at least two others were hit. And the driver didn’t stop.

A car on Litchfield Street was side-swiped on Sunday afternoon (WBZ-TV)

Witnesses saw a truck speeding down the quiet neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

“I heard a loud crunching sound,” said Roman Lilligren.

A screeching noise could be heard from Lilligren’s apartment, so he went outside.

“It was a full-sized pick-up truck with a really long trailer, especially for this street.”

Lilligren said the driver sped down Gould Street.

“The rate at which they took off, suggests they knew they did something wrong. It wasn’t like oh I scraped it and I don’t want to leave my number. This is – I’m just running,” said Lilligren.

“Not caring, trying to get away – no heart. They don’t care,” said Renderos.

An Uber driver who witnessed the act cared enough to follow the truck long enough to get the license plate.

The Renderos family is grateful for the Uber driver’s good deed.

“The good thing is nobody got hurt. This is just material stuff, so I’m just happy nobody got hurt,” said Renderos.

They’ve filed a police report and hope their insurance will handle the repairs.

CBS Minnesota

Lightning Hits Car In Northwestern Minnesota; Occupants Report It Sounded Like A Gunshot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No one was hurt last week after a vehicle was struck by lightning in northwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicle was struck on Sept. 19 while traveling on Highway 2 near Lengby. The two people inside said the lightning strike sounded like a gunshot. While no one was hurt, the lightning disabled the vehicle’s electronics, rendering it unable to start. Burn marks were left on the car’s roof, and the roof attachments were blown off. Wow! This vehicle was struck by lightning recently near the city of Lengby. Nobody was injured but the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Laser Hits Colorado Flight For Life Helicopter, Causing Eye Injuries To Crew Members

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A Flight for Life pilot and two crew members were rushed to hospitals after someone targeted their helicopter with a powerful laser pointer twice in the same night. Flight For Life pilot Eric Bellings is tired of it. “It can really frustrate a pilot, and we all really deal with it on a nightly basis,” he said. “I don’t think the laser strikes are going to calm down until people realize that they are threatening our lives up there.” Incidents with laser pointers have been serious for years, but now even more so as powerful lasers are...
COLORADO STATE
whdh.com

Firefighters battle massive blaze at Taunton car lot

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that has consumed at least two dozen cars at a lot in Taunton. SKY7 HD flew over the scene at IAA Auto Auction at 580 Myricks St. around 6:30 p.m. where crews were seen pouring water on the spreading flames.
TAUNTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

84-Year-Old Staples Man Killed In Lawn Mower Incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 84-year-old man was killed in a lawnmower incident on Wednesday in Wadena County. According to the Wadena County Sheriff, he was found outside in a mowed field, and it looked as though he was working on a broken lawnmower when it backed up and pinned him to the ground. Authorities found him on Wednesday around 7:20 a.m., though it was unclear how long he had been outside. He was identified as Russell Schimpp from Staples.   More On WCCO.com: Investigation Underway After Body Found In Bloomington As Many As Half A Million Shipping Containers Could Be Waiting Off Ports Of LA, Long Beach 'Insane, It's Been Super Busy': Vet Clinics Overwhelmed, Owners Waiting Weeks To Get Pets Checked Out 'We Have Folks Working 100-Hour Workweeks': Minnesota's Long-Term Care Facilities Reach Critically Low Staffing
hngnews.com

Car crashes into side of apartment complex in Milton

A 77-year-old driver crashed into the side of an apartment complex in Milton on Saturday morning. According to the Milton Police Department, the woman drove to the Parkview Terrace Apartments to pick up a friend just before 7 a.m. As the driver began to leave the complex, she accidentally pressed the gas pedal, causing her to accelerate and jump the curb.
MILTON, WI
CBS Chicago

Woman Upset With Chicago Finance Department After Car Is Towed During The Night; Wants A Refund

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman’s fight to get her car back from the city who hauled it away in the middle of the night. But according to her, she had another day to pay up, and got towed anyway. She’s telling her story to CBS 2’s Steven graves. “My little Corolla was right here.” That is until Dee Cummings says early this morning in Humboldt Park on Drake Avenue, before the sun even rose, her husband noticed they were in the process of towing her car. “I was upset. I was upset, yeah, to say the least,” Cummings said. That reaction because in the days prior...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

At Least 1 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving 2 Tractor-Trailers On Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least one person was injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-76, early Friday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the Schuylkill Expressway around 6:15 a.m. The accident involved two tractor-trailers and four vehicles. The crash slowed down traffic between Spring Garden and Girard Avenue, with delays stretching to the Vine. All lanes have since reopened. Emergency crews took one person to the hospital. No word on their condition.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
