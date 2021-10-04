Overwatch 2 Bringing Big Changes to Mei

Left 4 Dead is back in a couple of days via Back 4 Blood, a spiritual successor from the team behind Left 4 Dead that would be called Left 4 Dead 3 if Valve was publishing the game, but it's not, so it's called Back 4 Blood. With a release date of October 12, the multiplayer zombies shooter is only four days away from being available. When it releases, it will be playable on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass at launch. Going into release, the temperture in the room suggests gamers are excited to see Turtle Rock Studios return to form after missing the mark with Evolve. That said, some of this excitement has been undermined by the confirmation of a controversial feature right before launch.

