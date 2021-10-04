CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overwatch 2 Bringing Big Changes to Mei

By Marc Deschamps
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Overwatch 2 releases, the game will make a number of changes to beloved characters. During an Overwatch 2 preview event, professional Overwatch player Matthew "Super" DeLisi got a chance to go hands-on with the game, and he was quite surprised by what he saw. As Blizzard revealed earlier this year, Mei's Endothermic Blaster will no longer freeze enemies in place, but the weapon will now deal more damage. However, we now know exactly how much more damage Mei will be capable of dishing out! During a Twitch stream, Super discovered that Mei will now do 90 Damage Per Second (DPS), over her current 55. That's a big jump!

