Fresno, CA

Hundreds of dog owners turn up for Fresno's annual Bully Boo Walk

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

A record-breaking number of people got to take their four-legged friends to play dress up for the annual Bully Boo Walk in Woodward Park on Sunday morning.

The Halloween-themed dog walk and fun family event and fundraiser benefits the Fresno Bully Rescue, a no-kill dog shelter.

The nonprofit's largest fundraiser of the year started off with a two-mile dog walk.

Hundreds of the attendees were able to stroll and shop through dozens of vendor booths, eat snacks, and strike a pose in the photo booths.

Many of the pups also got to show off their incredible costumes in a contest.

The Bully Walk is not limited to bully breed dogs only. Other breeds are welcome.

The director says they are aiming for at least $10,000.

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

