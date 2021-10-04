CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Riley drives in 2, Braves beat Mets 5-0, head to playoffs

Times Leader
 5 days ago
Atlanta Brave mascot ‘Blooper’ follows Braves’ Adam Duvall (14) off the field at the end of a game against the New York Mets on Sunday in Atlanta. AP photo

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves can now focus on the playoffs. The New York Mets and manager Luis Rojas face an uncertain future.

Austin Riley drove in two runs with two hits and the Braves looked postseason ready in a 5-0 win over Noah Syndergaard and the Mets in Sunday’s final regular season game for both teams.

The Mets (77-85) were held to three hits. They suffered one final letdown in their disappointing season as they failed to win the season series against the Braves.

After leading the NL East for most of the first half of the season and as late as Aug. 5, the Mets finished 11 1/2 games behind Atlanta, third in the division.

“We were playing pretty well at one point of the season and it fell apart … and you feel responsible as a manager,” Rojas said. “Managers get paid to win games, and we lost more than we won this year.”

Rojas said he felt responsible “for a lot of what happened this year.” He said he didn’t know when he would discuss his future with team president Sandy Alderson, who already has said he intends to hire a president of baseball operations.

“Whenever that happens, it will happen,” Rojas said. “We should find out soon. We’ll see, but I have no idea.”

Syndergaard (0-1) allowed two runs, including a leadoff homer to Jorge Soler, in his one scheduled inning. It was his second start after returning from Tommy John surgery. He said he proved he is healthy.

“Now it’s just get back to the old Noah,” Syndergaard said. “I think anyone who knows me knows no one is going to outwork me.”

The Braves already had clinched their fourth consecutive NL East title before winning two of three in the weekend to take the season series 10-9. Manager Brian Snitker used his normal lineup.

Braves right-hander Charlie Morton allowed one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Morton is scheduled to start in Friday’s opener of the NL Division Series at Milwaukee.

Morton said the short start was designed to keep him in his routine. “Just so there wasn’t that much of a layoff,” he said.

Soler lined the homer to left on Syndergaard’s second pitch. With one out, Ozzie Albies doubled and scored on Riley’s single. Riley was thrown out attempting to advance to second on a review after being called safe at second on the field.

Syndergaard pitched one scoreless inning against Miami on Tuesday.

Trevor Williams allowed three runs in five innings for the Mets. Riley hit an RBI double off Williams in Atlanta’s three-run third.

Spencer Strider (1-0) threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his second appearance after rising through four levels of the Braves’ minor leagues this season.

Dodgers 10, Brewers 3

LOS ANGELES — Trea Turner hit his second grand slam in less than 48 hours and won the NL batting title at .328 but the Dodgers finished as the winningest second-place team in major league history. Their streak of eight straight NL West title over, they will host St. Louis in the NL wild card game on Wednesday.

Walker Buehler (16-4) allowed one run and three hits in five innings of his career-high 33rd start. He struck out a season high-tying 11.

Aaron Ashby (3-2) was the loser. Milwaukee hosts Atlanta in the Division Series starting Friday.

Angels 7, Mariners 3

SEATTLE — Shohei Ohtani led off the game against Tyler Anderson (7-11) with his 46th home run to reach 100 RBIs, Jared Walsh added a two-run shot against Anthony Misciewicz in the fourth and Seattle (90-72) was unable to end a playoff drought that reached 20 years.

The Mariners finished two games behind Boston and New York. Their absence from the postseason is the longest in any of the four major pro sports in North America.

The Angels were 77-85 and in fourth place in the AL West for the fourth straight season. Oliver Ortega (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings to win his first big league decision.

Blue Jays 12, Orioles 4

TORONTO — George Springer hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched his 48th homer but Toronto finished with 91 wins, one short of the Yankees and Red Sox.

Toronto went 25-11 at home after moving back to Rogers Centre. Canadian government coronavirus restrictions caused the Blue Jays to play more than half their home games in Dunedin, Florida, and Buffalo, New York.

Hyun Jin Ryu (14-10) pitched five innings to win for the first time since Sept. 6. Bruce Zimmermann (4-5) faced seven batters and allowed three runs and five hits.

Indians 6, Rangers 0

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cleveland closed its 107th and final season as the Indians with a win as Aaron Civale (12-5) allowed only three singles in innings and Yu Chang homered. The Indians (80-82), who will become the Guardians by next season, finished with their first losing season since 2012.

Rookie right-hander Dane Dunning (5-10) allowed four runs and five hits over three innings for Texas, which finished with 102 losses — its most since 1973 — and was shut out 15 times.

Astros 7, Athletics 6

HOUSTON — Yuli Gurriel at 37, became the second-oldest batting champion behind 38-year-old Barry Bonds in 2002 and hit a winning RBI single in the ninth inning off off Lou Trivino (7-8) as the AL West champions finished with a win before starting the Division Series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

Gurriel hit .319 and became Houston’s second player to win a batting title after Jose Altuve in 2014, ’16 and ’17.

Seth Brown’s two-run homer off Zack Greinke – his second homer of the game – and Khris Davis’ solo homer off Blake Taylor (4-4) tied the score in a three-run ninth. Oakland was 86-76, finishing nine games back of the Astros in third place.

Tigers 5, White Sox 2

CHICAGO — Daz Cameron homered off Reynaldo Lopez (4-4) leading off the ninth to spark a three-run inning.

Detroit closed itsr fifth straight losing season at 77-85 and in third place, 16 games behind the AL Central champion White Sox (93-69).

Joe Jiménez (6-1) worked a scoreless eighth.

Reds 6, Pirates 3

PITTSBURGH — Joey Votto capped off a resurgent season by hitting his 36th home run, and Nick Castellanos reached the 100-RBI plateau for the second time in his caree.

Rookie Reiver Sanmartin (2-0) beat the Pirates for the second time in as many starts as Cincinnati finished over .500 (83-29) over the course of a 162-game season for the first time since 2013.

Pittsburgh’s 61-101 mark is the franchise’s worst since 2010. Cody Ponce (0-6) was the loser, and the Pirates dropped to 0-16 when trying for series sweeps.

Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4

PHOENIX — Josh VanMeter hit a tiebreaking homer off Carlos Estevez (3-5) with two outs in the ninth, a rare happy moment as Arizona finished 52-110 and tied with Baltimore for the worst in the majors. Colorado went 74-87.

J.B. Wendelken (4-3) pitched a scoreless ninth.

Cubs 3, Cardinals 2

ST. LOUIS — Matt Duffy extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games with a pair of run-scoring singles in a game shortened to seven innings by rain. St. Louis won 19 of its last 22 games.

Chicago lost 91 games, the most since it went 66-96 in 2013, and used amajor league-record 69 players

Joe Biagini (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings in his season debut. Jake Woodford (3-4) gave up three runs and six hits in five innings.

Twins 7, Royals 3

MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco homered. The Twins got to rookie Jackson Kowar (0-6) by scoring five runs in the first inning, three on Polanco’s homer

Nick Vincent (1-0) got the win after throwing two scoreless innings for Minnesota, last in the AL Central at 73-89 in the AL Central after winning the division the previous two years. The Royals went 74-88.

Times Leader

