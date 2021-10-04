CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

‘A Loud Crunching Sound’: Multiple Cars Side-Swiped In Brighton

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11yJP7_0cG9awlz00

BOSTON (CBS) — Multiple cars in Boston were damaged Sunday after a driver side-swiped them and kept driving. Mangled metal and debris could be found along Litchfield Street in Brighton.

The Renderos family’s Ford Explorer was hit the hardest.

“Shock is the first thing because I couldn’t believe this was happening,” said Yesenia Renderos.

The driver’s side door was nearly ripped open to one car, and at least two others were hit. And the driver didn’t stop.

A car on Litchfield Street was side-swiped on Sunday afternoon (WBZ-TV)

Witnesses saw a truck speeding down the quiet neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

“I heard a loud crunching sound,” said Roman Lilligren.

A screeching noise could be heard from Lilligren’s apartment, so he went outside.

“It was a full-sized pick-up truck with a really long trailer, especially for this street.”

Lilligren said the driver sped down Gould Street.

“The rate at which they took off, suggests they knew they did something wrong. It wasn’t like oh I scraped it and I don’t want to leave my number. This is – I’m just running,” said Lilligren.

“Not caring, trying to get away – no heart. They don’t care,” said Renderos.

An Uber driver who witnessed the act cared enough to follow the truck long enough to get the license plate.

The Renderos family is grateful for the Uber driver’s good deed.

“The good thing is nobody got hurt. This is just material stuff, so I’m just happy nobody got hurt,” said Renderos.

They’ve filed a police report and hope their insurance will handle the repairs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Driver of tractor-trailer fell asleep before hitting Massachusetts State Police cruiser, authorities say

The driver of a tractor-trailer that slammed into the back of a Massachusetts State Police cruiser Tuesday night fell asleep before the crash, officials said. Just before midnight, the tractor-trailer veered into the breakdown lane of Interstate 95 in Weston and hit an unmarked cruiser that had its emergency lights on. A 33-year-old state trooper sitting in the vehicle was seriously injured, according to state police spokesman Dave Procopio.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Caledonian Record-News

I91 Crash Causes Minor Injuries, Totals Classic Car

RYEGATE — A crash on Interstate 91 on Thursday caused minor injuries and totaled a camper and two cars, one of which was a classic 1948 Kaiser. Trooper Jason Schlesinger reported the crash occurred in the southbound lane at about 2:45 p.m. It was raining and the road was wet, noted the trooper.
RYEGATE, VT
CBS Boston

Passenger’s Carry-On Bag Causes Fire On Delta Flight At Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) – A small fire broke out onboard a plane at Logan Airport Wednesday night. It happened on a Delta flight that was about to take off. The airline said the fire started in a passenger’s carry-on bag. It was quickly extinguished and everyone was evacuated. It happened on Delta flight 5643, operated by Republic Airways, while the plane was still at the gate. A picture taken by passenger Ron Shroyer showed the emergency slide was deployed. What actually started the fire is unclear. No serious injuries were reported.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

North Andover Man Charged With Drunk Driving After Crashing Steps From NH Police Station

PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – An allegedly drunk North Andover man was arrested early Monday morning after police say he crashed just steps from the Pelham, N.H. Police Department, then tried to drive off. It happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of Marsh Road at the entrance to Town Hall and the Pelham police station. An allegedly drunk driver crashed his truck in New Hampshire. (Image Credit: Pelham Police) Officers inside police headquarters heard a loud crash. When a sergeant walked outside they found the driver of a  pickup truck was trying to drive away. Police determined that Joseph Waelter, 51, of North Andover, had allegedly driven off the road from the traffic circle, hit a road sign, driven across the grass of Village Green, and slammed into a tree and rock. Joseph Waelter. (Image Credit: Pelham Police) Waelter, who was not hurt, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. The Massachusetts man was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on October 13.
PELHAM, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
City
Brighton, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
CBS Boston

Alaska Driver Killed When Piece Of Metal Flies Off Truck Into Car Windshield On Route 95 In Danvers

DANVERS (CBS) — A piece of metal that came off a dump truck on Route 95 in Danvers Friday morning went through a car windshield, killing the driver inside. The driver of the truck did not stop initially, but later identified himself to police. Police identified the victim as 69-year-old Thomas Arrington of Palmer, Alaska. He and his 68-year-old wife, who was in the passenger’s seat, had arrived in Massachusetts earlier in the day for a vacation and rented the 2020 Ford Fusion. Arrington’s daughter Jennifer Hoadley said her dad was always involved and “was just very full of life.” The couple...
DANVERS, MA
cbslocal.com

18-Year-Old Driver Killed In Rollover Crash On Route 6 In Sandwich

SANDWICH (CBS) — An 18-year-old man from Sandwich died early Friday morning in a rollover crash on Route 6. State Police said Andrew Degan was driving eastbound when he went off the road and into the median near Exit 59 in Sandwich. He then hit a tree and a wire guardrail before rolling over, according to a preliminary investigation.
SANDWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘It sounded like a bomb exploded’: Woman ejected from vehicle, driver arrested after crash in Boston

BOSTON — A woman is in the hospital after a serious crash in Boston Sunday morning. It happened on Magnolia Street at Quincy Street around 8:30 a.m. Boston Police said a black Hyundai was driving down Magnolia St. when it crashed into a red sedan driving on Quincy St. Police said the woman in the red sedan was ejected from her vehicle. She was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Route 1 North In Revere Shut Down For Hours After Tractor-Trailer Crash

REVERE (CBS) – Route 1 northbound was shut down Monday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed in Revere at the start of rush hour. The truck jack-knifed at Copeland Circle just after 6:30 a.m. The driver was rushed to the hospital with what State Police described as “non-life-threatening injuries.” There’s no word yet on what caused the crash. The jack-knifed tractor-trailer on Route 1 in Revere Monday morning. (WBZ-TV) For more than three hours, all traffic was moved off Route 1 north past Copeland Circle and back on to Route 1 north. The truck was removed just before 10 a.m. and all lanes were reopened.
REVERE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Swiped#Accident
CBS Boston

Woman Hospitalized, Man Arrested After Dorchester Collision

DORCHESTER (CBS) — A woman was hospitalized after a serious crash in Dorchester on Sunday. It happened on Magnolia Street around 8:30 a.m. A man was arrested by police after he allegedly tried to run from the scene. Police said the woman was ejected during the collision. Her current condition is unknown at this time. Boston Police responded to a two-car crash on Magnolia Street Sunday morning (WBZ-TV) Police did not identify the man arrested or say what charges he is facing.
BOSTON, MA
CBS 58

3-car crash on Milwaukee's north side injures 2 people

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At least two people are hurt after a fiery crash involving three cars on Milwaukee's north side on Wednesday, Oct. 6. It happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near 91st and Good Hope Rd. Police say a 19-year-old driver was speeding, and ran a red light...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox2detroit.com

Car crashes through wall of house on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A wild crash happened on Detroit's east side where a car went through the wall of a house Friday night. A Ford Taurus crashed into a house near Fenelon and Desner streets. Detroit police say two people in that Taurus had to be taken to the hospital after the crash.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Dies In Minivan Crash On Knox Road In Perry Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A woman died after she crashed her minivan in Armstrong County. According to the coroner, 34-year-old Alisha Diets lost control of her van on Knox Road in Perry Township. The coroner also said that Diets was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, causing her to be thrown from the van.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Uber
CBS Boston

30 Vehicles Catch Fire In Taunton Auto Auction Lot

TAUNTON (CBS) – Dozens of vehicles caught fire in the lot of an auto auction in Taunton Friday night. Firefighters were called to the IAA auto auction on Myricks Street at about 5:40 p.m. and discovered approximately 30 vehicles burning. “It takes a lot to get a car on fire but once it gets going, it takes a lot to get it out,” said Taunton Fire Deputy Chief Scott Dexter. Because the lot is in a remote area without hydrants, firefighters had to stretch over 2,000 feet of hose lines to battle the flames. A fire broke out Friday...
TAUNTON, MA
NBC Miami

Crash Sends Vehicle Straight Into Hollywood Salon, Killing 20-Year-Old

A 20-year-old woman was killed Friday after the car she was in was t-boned and ended up crashing into a Hollywood beauty salon. Britany Hemmings was a passenger in the vehicle her best friend was driving. Hemmings' father said his daughter was singing along to a song on the radio when the crash happened at around midnight.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Q106.5

Mass Man Dies after Pulling Out in Front of a Big Rig in Wells

A Massachusetts man is dead after pulling his vehicle in front of a tractor-trailer on I-95 in Wells. Public Service Spokesperson Shannon Mills says the crash happened just after 11:00 Thursday night in the northbound lane of I95. The driver of a tractor-trailer, 24-year-old Sahib Singh of Fresno, California, was traveling in the right lane when he noticed a BMW that was parked in the breakdown lane. Singh moved to the middle lane, to avoid any contact with the vehicle.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

I-Team: State Police Traffic Stop Delays Kidney Delivery To Boston Children’s Hospital Transplant Patient

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are looking into a traffic stop that delayed the transport of a lifesaving organ to a patient waiting in Boston. Sources tell WBZ-TV’s I-Team it happened Sunday afternoon on the Massachusetts Turnpike in the Charlton area. A State Police trooper pulled over an unmarked medical transport vehicle coming from outside New England. The driver of the vehicle was unlicensed. The trooper called to have the car towed by Interstate Towing in Sturbridge. Inside the vehicle was a kidney needed for a patient at Boston Children’s Hospital. Sources say troopers went looking for the kidney after an operating room nurse at the hospital contacted the State Police. Kidneys can only last between 24-to-36 hours outside the body. Troopers sent to the tow lot found the vehicle and the kidney and brought it to the hospital. WBZ-TV contacted Boston Children’s to find out about the viability of the kidney and the transplant. In a statement the hospital said given the strict rules around organ transplant privacy, it was not able to comment. The State Police is looking into the matter and says the kidney was delivered within a half hour of getting the call.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

I-Team: Man Involved In Fight With Off-Duty State Trooper Calls For Justice

BOSTON (CBS) – The I-Team has uncovered new video and spoke exclusively to a man involved in a fight between an off-duty Massachusetts State Police trooper and a group of people in Boston. The man, who did not want to be identified, tells WBZ-TV it all started on the dance floor of a Boston nightclub. He said he and his female friends accidentally bumped into the off-duty trooper who sources say was with several other off duty troopers at the club. That altercation led to punches being thrown and hours later a fight on the street. New video appears to show the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy