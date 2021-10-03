Bright meteor caught on camera in Colorado

WESTMINSTER, Colo. ( KDVR ) – Not many people were awake to see a fireball blazing across the sky at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in Colorado. Luckily, doorbell cameras never sleep.

Jeff Gordley of Westminster captured video of a meteor streaking across the sky. The short clip (above) shows the meteor light up the neighborhood.

The meteor was visible over a large swath of Colorado. Shari Brekenfeld lives in Loveland, 50 miles away from Westminster. She was also able to capture the burst of light from her security camera (below).

Andrew Fisher also caught footage of the meteor falling to Earth from his south-facing Nest camera in Wellington, another 25 miles further.

A resident in Gilpin County (95 miles away from Wellington) caught similar video, which clearly see the night sky lit up from the meteor raining down. (See below.)

Saturday marked the start of the Orionid meteor shower. Stargazers may be looking forward to the projected to peak later this month between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21. However, the Orionids could be a disappointment this year – a full moon is forecast for the same time.

