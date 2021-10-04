CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Jury Selection Starts Monday For Federal Trial Of Former IBEW Local 98 Union Leader John Dougherty

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3klfQr_0cG9aqTd00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jury selection will start Monday for the federal trial of prominent Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty , as well as city councilman Bobby Henon.

It’s been three years since the pair was indicted on more than 100 counts. That indictment said the IBEW leader allegedly gave Henon benefits in what federal investigators say was an attempt to influence Henon as a councilman.

This is the first of two trials for Dougherty, who is also facing allegations of embezzlement. He and five other union leaders are accused in the scheme, which involved more than $600,000.

Dougherty previously pleaded not guilty.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

FBI Agent Testimony Continues As John Dougherty, Bobby Henon Corruption Trial Resumes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A defense attorney for Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon grilled an FBI agent on the stand Thursday morning as the federal bribery and corruption trial of Henon and Philadelphia Union Leader John Dougherty continues. Federal prosecutors say Dougherty had a corrupt agreement that kept Henon in a $70,000 per year, no-work union job so he could do his bidding at City Hall. Henon’s defense attorney said Thursday that Henon properly disclosed union payments since becoming a Philadelphia council member in 2012. The prosecution also called on the President of Teamsters Local 107 Thursday morning. On Wednesday during the trial, prosecutors played more audiotapes, those wiretap conversations including Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. In a response to questions from CBS3, Kenney said it wasn’t a surprising development and that he has not been called to testify.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Day 3 Set To Begin In Bribery Trial Of Philadelphia Union Boss Johnny Dougherty, City Councilmember Bobby Henon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Testimony resumes Wednesday in the federal bribery and corruption trial of former Philadelphia union leader John Dougherty and city councilmember Bobby Henon. Lawyers delivered opening statements Tuesday, with prosecutors claiming Dougherty paid the councilman $70,000 in salary from Local 98 in exchange for his official action on issues.   The defense countered that Dougherty’s motivation was sound, telling the jurors he wanted to fight for his workers. Attorneys for Dougherty also argued there was no bribe. Both face jail time if convicted.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Judge Orders Philadelphia To Uncover Contentious Christopher Columbus Statue At Marconi Plaza

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials have been ordered to remove the wooden box covering up the Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza, a judge ruled Friday. Common Pleas Judge Paula Patrick ordered the city to remove the box and allow for a clear structure to be installed around it. “We are delighted. Our entire organization is delighted. It comes on the eve on our most important day in the Italian American culture, which is to celebrate Columbus Day,” George Bochetto, an attorney for Friends of Marconi Plaza, said. (Credit: CBS3) A city spokesperson told Eyewitness News the city is appealing the decision. “We are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Local Leaders Holding Gun Buyback In Effort To Get Some Weapons Off Philadelphia Streets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With gun violence on the rise in Philadelphia, local leaders are trying to take some guns off the streets. A gun buyback event is happening Saturday in the city’s Germantown and Overbrook neighborhoods. All you have to do is bring a gun to the New Hope Outreach Center in Germantown or the Holy Cross Baptist Church in Overbrook. Guns can be turned in anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Anyone who turns in a gun will get a $100 ShopRite gift certificate. Click here for more information.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

‘It Can Happen To Anybody’: Woman Punched Unconscious On Center City Street Speaks Exclusively To CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Caught on camera, a man was seen attacking a Philadelphia woman last week in Center City. The victim is speaking only to Eyewitness News. The victim says she has no idea who the man is who attacked her. Security video exclusively obtained by Eyewitness News shows a man across the street on the sidewalk, pacing around before he spots his victim on 21st and Walnut Streets in Center City last Thursday just before 10:45 p.m. You can see the man rushing up to her when it appears he punches her in her face and then runs away. The victim falls...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Wanted For Allegedly Knocking Woman Unconscious On Center City Street Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday, Eyewitness News reported a video of a woman being attacked in Center City, and now police say the suspect is in custody. Police say 37-year-old Charles Holmes has been arrested, and the victim is crediting police and Eyewitness News. Security video shows a man rushing up to a woman before it appears he punches her in her face. She falls to the ground as he runs away. It happened at 21st and Walnut Streets in Center City late at night back on Sept. 30. Within hours of Eyewitness News’s story airing Thursday, police say officers recognized the suspect...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Off-Duty Officer Carjacked At Gunpoint In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after an off-duty Philadelphia police officer was carjacked in West Philadelphia. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 46th Street and Hazel Avenue. The department said the suspect was armed and ditched the car in a nearby driveway 48th Street and Osage Avenue. Police found the officer’s uniform, which was inside the car, discarded on the ground. The off-duty officer was not injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

September Named Deadliest Month In Philadelphia With 54 Reported Homicides, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The month of September was the deadliest month for the city of Philadelphia, with 54 homicides reported. The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to CBS3 September 2021 had the most homicides reported in one month since 1990, which is as far as the department’s database goes. September was the third month in 2021 where Philadelphia reached or surpassed 50 homicides. April and June are the other months. The confirmation comes as the city continues to battle a rising gun violence problem. The year 2021 has has 422 homicides so far, up 16% from this time in 2020. Last year ended with 499 homicides. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Henon
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Takes Part In Flag-Raising Event Ahead Of Indigenous Peoples’ Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Indigenous Peoples’ Day is on Monday, October 11. It is a day that celebrates and honors Native American people and their cultures. Mayor Jim Kenney took part in an Indigenous Peoples’ Day flag-raising event outside of City Hall on Thursday. Credit: CBS3 Indigenous Peoples’ Day was first celebrated in Berkeley, California back in 1992.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Leaders Vow To Stop ‘Irresponsible’ Behavior After Driving Stunts Outside City Hall Caught On Camera

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The mayor of Philadelphia, as well as the district attorney and police commissioner, are making a promise to crack down on dangerous driving stunts in the city after videos surfaced of drivers doing donuts in front of city hall. The videos popped up over the weekend, showing hundreds of people watching what authorities called “reckless” stunts. Mayor Jim Kenney, District Attorney Larry Krasner, and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw issued a joint statement Tuesday that said, in part: “On Saturday night, several hundred individuals gathered on streets just next to City Hall, to watch or engage in activities that were incredibly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Preliminary Hearing Held For 2 Suspects In Deadly Pat’s Steaks Beating

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A preliminary hearing was held for two of the four suspects in a deadly beating outside of Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia. Thirty-two-year-old Omar Arce and 33-year-old Jose Alberto Flores-Huerta were in court Tuesday morning. Credit; Philadelphia police Officials charged the two men with murder in the death of 28-year-old Isidro Cortes, from Queens, New York.  Cortes was beaten to death last month after an argument turned into a brawl.  Credit: Philadelphia Police Both men are set to return to court on Nov. 10.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

FDR Park In South Philadelphia Getting $14.5 Million Makeover

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — FDR Park in South Philadelphia is getting a makeover. The new design plans announced this week will include a new welcome center with a courtyard and some event space. A playground is also in the works. The changes are part of the first phase of a master plan. The upgrades will cost about $14.5 million that comes from the city. “This investment in the master plan is our down payment on making sure future generations of Philadelphia families can enjoy this park the same way I did and how countless families have for 100 years,” Mayor Jim Kenney said at the announcement. “This is truly a once-in-a-generation opportunity.” The welcome center and playground are expected to be finished by 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Selection#Embezzlement#Ibew
CBS Philly

Jefferson University Hospital Shooting Suspect Stacey Hayes Previously Had Multiple Firearms Seized By Police, Returned In June

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The suspect in Monday morning’s deadly shooting inside Jefferson University Hospital will be charged with murder, Philadelphia police said Tuesday afternoon. Stacey Hayes, 55, is facing a murder charge, attempted murder, assault on law enforcement, and related charges. Court records obtained by Eyewitness News show Hayes previously had multiple firearms and ammunition seized by the police in August of last year, but the weapons were ordered returned to Hayes in June 2021. The weapons, according to court records, included a Smith and Wesson pistol, a pump shotgun, and an AR-15. They were in the police’s possession for about 10...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Chester County Woman, Sherry Heffernan, Facing Charges For Murder of Father, His Girlfriend In Surf City

SURF CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with two counts of murder for allegedly killing her father and another woman who were found dead in a Surf City home. Sherry Heffernan, 55, of Landenberg, Pennsylvania, has been charged with murder and other charges in relation to the deaths of her father, 87-year-old John Enders, and his girlfriend, 75-year-old Francoise Pitoy, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. Heffernan was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the release. She was taken into custody by Pennsylvania...
SURF CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

25-Year-Old Reginald Barnes-Walton Killed In West Philadelphia Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the man killed in a West Philadelphia shooting on Monday. Police say 25-year-old Reginald Barnes-Walton, of Philadelphia, was shot on the 100 block of S. 45th Street Monday afternoon. He was shot once in the neck and shoulder and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. No arrest has been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy