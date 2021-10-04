CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Aurora, NY

Art brings Roycroft Fall Festival to life

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
An East Aurora tradition pushed through the rain Sunday afternoon.

The Roycroft Fall Festival highlighted local artisan vendors and food at the Roycroft Campus across the street from the inn.

Thousands of people turned out over the weekend.

The organizer says the goal is to highlight local art, and bring visibility to the East Aurora community.

The festival may be over, but the indoor shops on the campus are open year round on South Grove Street in East Aurora.

