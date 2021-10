Competitive Smash Bros. players have been keeping a close eye on the upcoming lineup of characters for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, which has officially hit store shelves as of today. And they have good reason: their game of choice just released its final wave of DLC, which means that they’ll need something to fill the classic content void between now and the next Smash Bros. title launch. Since they’re now able to get hands-on experience with the game’s systems and character roster, it’s only natural to start ranking things in that staple of competitive fighting games: the tier list. Specifics vary (for obvious reasons, the game just came out today after all), but general trends are starting to emerge.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO