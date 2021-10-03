CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Guilty’ Review: Jake Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher in Antoine Fuqua’s one-man show based on Gustav Möller’s Danish thriller

By Joe Friar
fortworthreport.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Gyllenhaal has no problem keeping an audience captivated for 90 minutes as the actor takes center stage in the remake of Denmark’s 2018 Oscar submission “Den skyldige” directed by Gustav Möller with an exceptional Jakob Cedergren in the spotlight. The big difference between the two films is how the actors handle the role. Fuqua also adds an extra layer of anxiety to the script which suites Gyllenhaal’s high-strung performance.

fortworthreport.org

Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Guilty’ on Netflix, in Which Jake Gyllenhaal is a One-Man Actorly Wrecking Crew

Netflix movie The Guilty is Jake Gyllenhaal, all the time, every moment, up close and personal. This (mostly) one-man show is the American version of Gustav Moller’s Danish film Den skyldige, about a 911 operator dealing with a harrowing kidnapping situation via phone, while also staving off his own personal demons. Interesting trivia: Gyllenhaal, who also has producer credit, pitched director Antoine Fuqua by saying they’d shoot the film as a minimalist work, under tight COVID protocols, in five days; it actually took 11, which is still ridiculously quick for a feature. The result is as harrowingly intense as you’d expect for a drama that’s almost wholly close-up shots of Jake Gyllenhaal sweating buckets.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

Jake Gyllenhaal Relied a Lot On Zoom To Make ‘The Guilty’

Jake Gyllenhaal uses his hands to speak while at the screening of The Guilty at the DGA Theater on Friday night (September 24) in New York City. In a new interview about his upcoming Netflix movie, the 40-year-old actor revealed that the crew relied a lot on Zoom to get the film made in just 11 days time.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 64 based on 33 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
TIME

Just Try to Look Away From Jake Gyllenhaal’s Gripping Performance in The Guilty

There are some actors so intense, their nerve endings sizzling so close to the surface, that they can make you want to look away. That’s Jake Gyllenhaal , as a disgraced Los Angeles police detective demoted to 911 dispatcher, in Antoine Fuqua’s stripped-down cop drama The Guilty. The film is opening in select theaters and will be available on Netflix on Oct. 1 as well, though Gyllenhaal’s performance is a test of what we look for in, and take away from, those two modes of watching . Viewing at home, you can take a break if the intensity of Gyllenhaal’s performance becomes too much. But the big-screen effect would surely be different: you may want to look away from Gyllenhaal, a jittery hypnotist, but it’s doubtful you’ll be able.
LOS ANGELES, CA
/Film

How Antoine Fuqua Shot The Guilty In Just 11 Days

Antoine Fuqua shot "The Guilty" in 11 days. Not only that, the filmmaker, known for "The Equalizer" films and "Training Day," shot the thriller during the pandemic, as well. The Netflix release is primarily set in one location, a 911 call center, but there was a behind-the-scenes urgency that matched the story's pacing.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'The Guilty' review: Jake Gyllenhaal does anything but phone it in

Jake Gyllenhaal doesn't move much in "The Guilty." In fact, he doesn't do much of anything, besides sit behind the desk at a Los Angeles call center and speak on the phone. While there are worse people to watch talk on a headset, it's admittedly not the most exciting premise for a thriller.
MOVIES
Decider

Netflix’s ‘The Guilty’ Is 90 Minutes of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Face, And I Have No Complaints

Nearly all 90 minutes of The Guilty, a new thriller movie now streaming on Netflix, feature Jake Gyllenhaal‘s face. Sometimes it’s Jake Gyllenhaal’s face from the side. Sometimes it’s Jake Gyllenhaal’s face from a distance. A few times it’s Jake Gyllenhaal’s face through a window. The majority of the time, however, it’s just a dead-on close-up of Jake Gyllenhaal’s face. And I have absolutely no complaints.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

The Guilty Director Antoine Fuqua Is 'Adjusting' To The New Streaming World

Antoine Fuqua and Jake Gyllenhaal, who previously collaborated on "Southpaw," have a new movie, "The Guilty," hitting Netflix on Friday. It has a script by Nic Pizzolatto, the creator of "True Detective," and it's a remake of a Danish thriller, set exclusively in a 911 call center. Yet for some viewers, it may get lost in the sea of streaming titles.
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: THE GUILTY (2021): Decent Remake Showcases An Excellent Performance By Jake Gyllenhaal

The Guilty (2021) Film Review, a movie directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Riley Keough, Peter Sarsgaard, Christina Vidal, Eli Goree, Ethan Hawke, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Christiana Montoya, David Castaneda, Adrian Martinez, Oscar Balderrama, Becky Wu, Bret Eric Porter, Maurice Webster, Beau Knapp, Edi Patterson, Paul Dano and Gillian Zinser.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Guilty’: How Jake Gyllenhaal Used His Broadway Chops to Pull Off a Pandemic Thriller in 11 Days

The process of making “The Guilty” was both “the thrill and terror” for producer-actor Jake Gyllenhaal. He was able to push the unusual solo-player movie forward because one) he’s a producer-star with strong director relationships, and two) he’s a seasoned stage performer attracted to acting challenges. He discovered the Danish original, Gustav Möller’s 2018 Oscar submission, when his New York Nine Stories producing partner Riva Marker suggested he’d like the Sundance entry. He did. Both movies focus on an isolated 911 police dispatcher on the phone with a possible kidnapping victim whose children are left home alone. We see the dispatcher but...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Antoine Fuqua talks 'The Guilty' and how Pittsburgh shaped his idea of masculinity

PITTSBURGH — Antoine Fuqua has been a consistent presence behind the camera since 1990 and cemented his place in Hollywood by directing Denzel Washington to an Academy Award in 2001's "Training Day." The man put out two movies this year alone: "Infinite," a sci-fi adventure released in June on Paramount+, and "The Guilty," a claustrophobic thriller set in a 911 call center. That film streams Friday on Netflix.
PITTSBURGH, PA
arcamax.com

Review: Jake Gyllenhaal saves 'The Guilty' from buckling under its own premise

Very few films that came out since March 2020 were more obviously filmed during a global pandemic than "The Guilty." Released Friday via Netflix, the film was directed by Antoine Fuqua — his second release in less than four months after June's Paramount+ sci-fi thriller "Infinite" — and stars Jake Gyllenhaal in a story that takes place entirely in the confines of a 911 dispatch center. "The Guilty" also happens to be a remake of the 2018 Danish thriller of the same name.
MOVIES
/Film

The Guilty Director Antoine Fuqua On The Great Adventure Of Filmmaking [Interview]

Antoine Fuqua shoots for the big screen. He makes crowd-pleasers. Those experiences, especially "The Equalizer" films, are elevated by the audience. This year, though, two of Fuqua's movies will be seen by most audiences on the small screen. "Infinite" was released on Paramount+, which was a decision the director didn't appear fond of, and his latest film, "The Guilty," received a limited release before its upcoming debut on Netflix.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Guilty review: Jake Gyllenhaal dives into madness in this sensationalised remake

Dir: Antoine Fuqua. Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Eli Goree. 15, 90 mins. The Guilty reveals much about the American mindset. It’s entirely by accident. As a remake of an already excellent Danish film from 2018, titled Den Skyldige, it’s faithful to the point of perfect imitation – replicating not only plot lines, but small stretches of dialogue. Both feature a police officer who, awaiting the verdict on a potential incident of grave misconduct (we don’t hear about the details until much later), has been placed on the emergency calls desk. During one...
MOVIES

