‘The Guilty’ Review: Jake Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher in Antoine Fuqua’s one-man show based on Gustav Möller’s Danish thriller
Jake Gyllenhaal has no problem keeping an audience captivated for 90 minutes as the actor takes center stage in the remake of Denmark’s 2018 Oscar submission “Den skyldige” directed by Gustav Möller with an exceptional Jakob Cedergren in the spotlight. The big difference between the two films is how the actors handle the role. Fuqua also adds an extra layer of anxiety to the script which suites Gyllenhaal’s high-strung performance.fortworthreport.org
