Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Share 4 Children - Reason Behind their Unfinalized Divorce & His Remorse

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a new photo of himself posing with a much taller Shaquille O’Neal in Columbus and his sons poked fun at the height difference. Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, didn’t hesitate to joke about how much shorter he looks in a new photo with Shaquille O’Neal, 49, and his sons, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, and Joseph Baena, 23, joined in on the fun. The actor posed with the iconic basketball player when they greeted each other in Columbus and since the height difference was clearly obvious in the snapshot, which was posted on Sept. 25, he made sure to hilariously reference it in the caption.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO