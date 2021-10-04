CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

AAA inviting public to participate in ‘Car Care Month’ this October

By Delaney Keppner
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1fS6_0cG9Yn4Q00

NEW YORK (WWTI) — October is Car Care Month at AAA, and the company is reminding motorists that a seasonal vehicle check-up can help maintain safety and maximize efficiency throughout fall and winter.

According to AAA, 35% of drivers have skipped needed car maintenance or repair, and 65% of drivers did not have their battery tested before finding it dead. The company is encouraging drivers to prepare their vehicles for the upcoming winter season to avoid car issues while traveling.

One suggestion the company has for drivers is testing their car battery and charging system. AAA says that the average car battery typically lasts three to five years. They also suggested wiper blades be replaced every year, or whenever the blades cannot clean the windshield in a single swipe, so drivers can maintain the best vision while traveling.

They’re advising motorists to replace their worn tires so they can maintain traction when the pavement is wet or there is snow on the roads this season. They also warn that poorly maintained suspension and alignment could accelerate tire wear which can reduce traction in adverse driving conditions.

The used cars with the largest and smallest price increases amid the microchip shortage

Motorists should also check their brake fluid as old or low fluid levels can lead to brake failure. If they notice any leaking fluids they should immediately take the vehicle in for maintenance.

Lastly, the company encourages drivers to keep an emergency kit in their vehicles year-round, but especially in the winter. The company said the kit should include a cellphone charger, water, snacks, extra gloves, scarves, jumper cables, a flashlight, and a basic toolkit.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
wbco.com

AAA offers six car care must-dos this month

COLUMBUS—As the days get shorter and the weather gets cooler, AAA urges drivers to prepare for the road ahead. October is Car Care Month, and the perfect time to get cars ready for winter. AAA automotive experts recommend drivers focus on six key areas to keep their cars running efficiently this winter.
CARS
A-Town Daily News

SLO Rideshare invites public to ‘commute with confidence’ this October

SLO Regional Rideshare invites commuters to take quiz for the chance to win a zipline tour for four in Santa Margarita. – Throughout the month of October, SLO Regional Rideshare invites the public to take the Commute with Confidence Quiz. The quiz offers tips and tricks for improving commutes. Plus, respondents will have the option to enter their email address for a chance to win a zipline tour for four people in Santa Margarita.
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

CF Public Safety to participate in Pink Patch project

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Public Safety will join the Pink Patch project this month to support breast cancer awareness. Public safety officers will wear a bright pink version of the police and fire uniform patches. To raise funds for those affected by breast cancer, the Public Safety Department will also be selling the pink patches to the community. All proceeds will be donated to the Beyond Pink TEAM. Both police and fire patches are available. Patches can be purchased at the Public Safety building, 4600 S. Main St., and Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kmvt

AAA advises winter car prep as temperatures drop

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It may only be the first week of October, but winter will soon be arriving. While you may not be thinking of the snow falling right now, it may be a good idea to start your winter preparations. One of the most important things you can do to prepare for the winter is to prep your car before going out on the road.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
thearizona100.com

Hot weather car care checklist

As you start planning your roads trips to the cabin, lake, grandma’s house and other must-visit stops along Route 66, be sure your car can get you there in one piece. • Cooling System — Car engines can overheat after spending hours on the interstate driving at high speeds in the hot sun. Be sure to have the proper engine coolant that is 50/50 coolant and water mixture.
ENVIRONMENT
WIBW

KDOT participates in month-long pedestrian safety campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. The Kansas Department of Transportation is participating this month in a traffic safety campaign created by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). KDOT said, “The goals of Pedestrian Safety Month are to increase awareness about...
TOPEKA, KS
pineknotnews.com

Local developer dies in on-site accident

A Carlton man died from injuries sustained in a construction accident in Lindstrom, Minnesota last week. Developer Dave Chmielewski, 48, was standing near an excavation trench at an apartment building construction site on Sept. 28 when the trench partially collapsed. According to Lakes Area. police chief Bill Schlumbohm, Chmielewski asked...
LINDSTROM, MN
MotorBiscuit

Why Do Semi-Trucks Have Spiked Wheels?

Picture this: you’re driving down the highway and about to pass a semi-truck (on the driver’s side, at a reasonable speed, because that’s safer). And as you’re passing the cab, you see those large wheels rolling beside you. And the front ones are covered in spikes. If you’re like me and worry about what would happen in an accident, these spiked wheels seem unsafe and mortifying. So why are they there?
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Weather#Car Maintenance#Brake#Aaa#Rochesterfirst
cotodecazanews.com

TRUE CAR CARE – FBN# 20216616487

The following company is doing business as: TRUE CAR CARE, 23021 VILLAGE DR APT C, LAKE FOREST, CA 92630. This business is conducted by an individual ELIZABETH ESCOBAR RUIZ, 23021 VILLAGE DR APT C, LAKE FOREST, CA, 92630. The registrants have not commenced to do business under the fictitious business name or names listed above. /S/ELIZABETH ESCOBAR RUIZ.
ECONOMY
cityofardenhills.org

October Foot Care Clinic

A licensed and insured healthcare nurse will conduct a foot care clinic by appointment only. Basic foot care provided by Footworks; includes foot soak, removal of minor corns/calluses, nail trim, and massage for circulation. Sign up for this activity online or by calling the Front desk, 651-792-7800, and select your appointment time. Please submit payment online or send a check to City Hall.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Eastbound I-70 In Glenwood Canyon Closing Overnight Thursday For Emergency Repairs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A stretch of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon will be closed overnight Thursday into Friday to complete paving of a detour lane. The closure will be in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Westbound lanes will not be impacted. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The closure is part of an ongoing project where CDOT crews can rebuild a retaining wall that was heavily damaged during destructive mudslides over the summer. The eastbound closure point will be Exit 116 Glenwood Springs. (credit: CBS) During the overnight closures, crews will be able to...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
wnypapers.com

October is Car Care Month at AAA

Drivers urged to perform car maintenance before winter hits. October is Car Care Month at AAA Western and Central New York! As the weather cools, AAA reminds motorists that completing a seasonal vehicle checkup can maintain safety and maximize efficiency throughout the fall and winter. Unfortunately, 35% of drivers have skipped needed car maintenance or repair, and 65% of drivers did not have their battery tested before finding it dead. During Car Care Month, AAA encourages drivers to focus on essential vehicle repair and to prepare for winter by packing an emergency kit before the snow flies.
CARS
crawfordcountynow.com

AAA offers six car care must-dos this month

COLUMBUS—As the days get shorter and the weather gets cooler, AAA urges drivers to prepare for the road ahead. October is Car Care Month, and the perfect time to get cars ready for winter. AAA automotive experts recommend drivers focus on six key areas to keep their cars running efficiently this winter.
CARS
ocnjdaily.com

CARS Protection Plus Offers Tips for Participating in “Car Care Month” This October

October is known as Fall Car Care Month in the automobile industry, where coverage providers, mechanics, and retailers emphasize the importance of seasonal vehicle check-ups. Part of the importance of Car Care Month is that car owners often neglect simple maintenance and repairs-and this can quickly lead to wear and tear that threatens both their vehicle’s safety and efficiency.
CARS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

536
Followers
429
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy