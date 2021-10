HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lori Livingston, a Paris Fashion Week model and Marvel actress, grew up in Harrisburg. From a young age, she was determined to make it onto the big screen. Livingston grew up on the south side of Harrisburg on S. 13th St., originally called Hoverter Homes at the time. She recalls moving from one impoverished town to the next until her mother decided enough was enough and sent Livingston at the age of 12, along with her brother, to Milton Hershey School, a private school for underprivileged children.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO