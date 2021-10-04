CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

L.A. Gladiators Part Ways With MirroR and MuZe

By BradRK
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The L.A. Gladiators have announced on Twitter that they have parted ways with rookie main tank Young-hun "MuZe" Kim and two year flex DPS Gia Huy "Chris" "MirroR" Trịnh. Both players have posted a Looking for Team Tweets which can be found here and here. Though MirroR did not see...

The Game Haus

