L.A. Gladiators Part Ways With MirroR and MuZe

On Sunday, October 3rd, top eight of Low Tide City was held in Round Rock, Texas. With 323 entrances, the tournament was poised to be a great Super Major. Many assumed that Tempo’s own Jeffrey “Axe” Williamson was poised to win the tournament, proving that he was back to form after his lackluster performance in the online era induced by COVID. Axe played exceptionally well in the tournament, beating players like John “KoDoRiN” Ko and the Texas native Bobby Big Ballz. However, one opponent stood in Axe’s way; one whose coach asked him, ‘do you even want to win?” after placing thirteenth at Riptide just a few weeks prior, that player was Ginger, who sent Axe to losers and went on to beat him again in Grand Finals 3-1.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO