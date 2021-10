The Ravens don't play the game to set records, but when there's one within reach and a victory is already in hand, you bet they're going for it. Baltimore needed three yards to tie the NFL record of 43 consecutive games with 100 rushing yards or more, set by the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1974-77. The Ravens had just one play to do it at the end of the game.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO