College Sports

Weisser accounts for 4 TDs as Weber St. beats Cal Poly 38-7

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kylan Weisser threw two touchdown passes and added a pair of TD runs to help Weber State beat Cal Poly 38-7 on Saturday night. Weisser was 11-of-16 passing for 143 yards, completing at least one pass to 10 different receivers. He capped a 12-play, 79-yard drive to open the game with a 1-yard touchdown run and scored on a 4-yard run early in the second quarter to make it 14-7 and Weber State (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky) led the rest of the way.

