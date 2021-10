Melissa Lee’s clients had lived in their SouthPark Tudor for close to 10 years when they hired her to transform the upstairs playroom. Their daughters, now 10 and 13, wanted a more mature lounge space where they could do schoolwork, watch TV, and host sleepovers. “It had heavy architectural details, so we painted the trim and beams to lighten it up,” says Lee, the principal designer at New South Home in Matthews. The girls wanted a darker wall color, so she brought in mauve and pink accents to keep it feminine and chose patterned upholstery and natural woods to create what she calls a “coastal boho vibe.”

MATTHEWS, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO