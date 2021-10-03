CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Finale Recap: [Spoiler]'s Darkest Secret Is Unearthed

By Charlie Mason
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ON0V1_0cG9XW3A00

Season 5 of Animal Kingdom may have ended with the Codys riding so high that they clinked beer bottles and broke out their traditional toast (“May we all get what we want and never what we deserve!”). But what they didn’t know was most definitely going to hurt them in the series’ sixth and final season: As “Launch” concluded, the authorities dug up evidence of what Pope would probably agree is the worst crime that he ever committed. Read on, and we’ll go over all the gory — seriously gory — details.

‘YOU’RE THE QUEEN OF OCEANSIDE NOW’ | In the episode’s ’80s flashbacks, Janine continued campaigning to be named (Worst) Mother of Year by telling Julia that they should pack up and go with Andrew to Disneyland. Oh, wait, “we can’t,” she corrected herself, “’cause you made a mistake” while pickpocketing on Mommy’s orders. After giving Jake the boot for questioning her unique parenting style, Janine took the kids to what would eventually be their home to live large while the owners were out of town. When Julia, fearing that the house’s actual residents might return, expressed difficulty in getting to sleep, Janine handed her a glass of booze, which she began to drink ever more quickly after Mom broke the news that she was expecting. “Is Jake the daddy?” asked Julia. “Does it matter?” replied Janine. Chug, chug, chug…

In the present, Craig refused Frankie’s offer of “that tea that smells like ass.” He didn’t need it, he said. Overnight, he was done detoxing and right as rain, so much so that nah, he didn’t need to sleep. “What have I done?” said Frankie’s expression. As the complicated hawala heist got underway… damn, it was impressive. It had more moving parts than a clock. Deran dressed as a cleaner and took a skiff out to be the getaway boat. Pope, J and Craig broke into a delivery truck in order to make it past port security. Frankie followed to keep Deran abreast of their progress. Once the truck driver opened the trailer, the Codys jumped him, and J took over behind the wheel. So far, so good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEOrP_0cG9XW3A00 ‘GOOD LUCK CATCHING THAT BOAT, BITCHES!’ | Once J had driven to the shipping container in which the hawala stashed his bank, he let out his uncles and kept watch. Meanwhile, Deran observed Blaise and his crew of juvenile offenders drawing away from him the port police — a little early but basically as planned. The big problem arose when a forklift driver noticed smoke coming from a shipping container in which Craig was trying to break into the hawala’s safe. The guy was about to double back and tell hawala Wyatt when boom! J backed into him with his delivery truck, thus buying his uncles a few precious minutes. By the time Wyatt approached the container, gun drawn, the Codys were ready for him: They knocked him down with the door and took off with his loot.

That is, they took off — except for J, who had to fight to get away from the gun-toting forklift driver and dodge the shots fired by Wyatt to jump off the pier for pickup by Deran, who by then had already retrieved his brothers. “You’re dead!” hollered Wyatt. But, in fact, not a single Cody had gotten so much as a flesh wound. In no time, they’d eluded the seafaring police and made it back to Cody HQ. There, Frankie took her cut and cut out — like, immediately. (So we don’t even get to meet the Vladik that she was so scared of?) Pope insisted that they stick to their old routine of chowing down after a heist, so while Deran ran by The Drop, Craig was tasked with picking up grub. As for Pope, he and J would go put the $1.2M they’d scored in the storage unit that they treated like Fort Knox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYaD2_0cG9XW3A00 ‘NICE TO MEET YOU, CATHERINE’ | At the bar, Deran gave Tommy a wad of cash and a promotion to manager as a thank-you for sticking around. Tommy did not, as I expected him to, whip out a badge and say, “That’s nice, but you’re totally under arrest.” Instead, he was just kinda like OK when his boss told him to place a $30k booze order every two months — in other words, launder money through The Drop. At Craig and Renn’s, he refused to let her girlfriend pick up her and Nick’s stuff. “Tell her to call me,” he added, “or I’m gonna throw her s—t out.” Aw, Craig, you sweet talker! After depositing the dough from the heist, Pope took J to Pete’s so that he could impress upon Smurf’s old cohort how displeased he was that he’d stolen from them and lied about it — by ripping out the dude’s eye with a pair of pliers! “You get us our share of that coke money by the end of the week,” Pope ordered, “or I’m gonna come back here and take pieces of you till there’s nothing left.” Yikes squared.

As the Codys reconvened at the house, Pope hilariously told Craig and Deran that he’d talked to Pete… as he washed blood off his hands. Over dinner, Deran threw to J to pitch his idea of laundering money through businesses rather than properties. Though J wasn’t prepared to give a detailed PowerPoint presentation, he got Craig and Pope on board. And Deran, of course, had already started. “I thought you wanted to keep [the bar] separate,” said Pope. “Not anymore,” Deran replied. And in the final moments of the episode and the season, police swarmed a construction site at the Cabrillo Circle Development: Catherine’s body had been found. What do you think, Animal s? Considering that Pope’s DNA would have to be on the victim, is there any way out of this for him? On your way to the comments, grade the finale and the season in the polls below.

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Reality Steve Says [SPOILER] Won Michelle Young’s Season of ’The Bachelorette’

Okay, y’all. In what has already been an absolutely WILD last few days in Bachelor Nation, even more surprising news has come. While we already know a ton of spoilers for Michelle Young’s season 18 of The Bachelorette even though it literally won’t hit our screens for another two weeks—mainly because Bachelor in Paradise season 7 wraps tonight on ABC—we already have the biggest spoiler of all: Michelle’s winner!
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale spoilers: Abigail’s confession to Noah

Leading into the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale on ABC Tuesday night, all signs point to Abigail and Noah being over. After all, he told her on this past episode that it wasn’t going to work! There were some issues leading up to that moment; namely, that Abigail was unresponsive to some of his overtures and he wasn’t sure that she actually loved him. He had told her of some of his feelings, and ultimately didn’t get much of an answer.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

The Walking Dead Recap: Homebodies — Plus, [Spoiler] Gets Zombified

Under ordinary circumstances, they probably would have thought better of entering a house with a blood-spattered welcome mat. But the circumstances in which Connie and Virgil found themselves in Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead were anything but ordinary. As a result, they wound up being chased around by a group that was arguably even more horrifying than walkers. Who — or what — were they? Read on… ‘NOT ALONE’ | As “On the Inside” began, while Kelly, Rosita, Carol and Magna (not Magda, as autocorrect likes to insist!) were searching for Connie, she and Virgil were taking refuge in a...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
International Business Times

'86 Eighty-Six' Season 2, Episode 1 Synopsis, Promo Out [Spoilers]

The quest to find a safe haven continues for Lena and members of the Eighty-Six in "86 Eighty-Six" Season 2, Episode 1 (Episode 12). The new season will pick things from six months after the Spearhead squad’s farewell. The official website has released the synopsis of "86 Eighty-Six" Season 2,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Survivor Recap: A New Advantage Forces [Spoiler] to Surrender His Vote... Indefinitely! — Plus, Who's Third Out?

Future players: If you should ever come across a hidden advantage or clue marked “Beware,” then for the love of the Survivor gods, be-friggin-ware! If the unofficial theme of this season is “no risk, no reward,” then Episode 2 raised that to stratospheric heights. Not only was the brand new advantage Jeff planted in the premiere found this week, but it’s part of a trio of immunity idols hidden throughout all three beaches. But that’s not even half of it: The “lucky” castaway who found it can’t vote at Tribal until the other two companion pieces are found! Talk about a...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Big Sky Season 2 Premiere: Instant Karma — Plus, [Spoiler] Dishes Scoop on His New, 'Misguided' Role

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Big Sky‘s Season 2 premiere. A couple of bullet holes through the torso really makes you stop and think, apparently. So in Big Sky‘s Season 2 premiere, Jenny — who is on the mend after her shooting at the end of Season 1 — makes a big decision: She accepts Sheriff Tubb’s offer for her to return to law enforcement. “I have a second chance, a do-over, and I want to take it,” she says, accepting the position of undersheriff. And when she tells Cassie that she’ll no longer be an active partner in their private...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Animal Kingdom
TVLine

Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Premiere Makes a Killer of [Spoiler]

Sunday’s second and final season premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond brought to the fore one of our young protagonists’ killer instincts, reunited another with a lost loved one and ushered several of the good guys into what is said to be a safe zone — which all but assures that danger is lurking around every corner. Read on, and we’ll go over the highlights of “Konsekans.” ‘IT’S SMALL WORDS FOR SOMETHING SO BIG’ | After an intro flashback in which we learned that Elizabeth hadn’t given even Huck a heads-up about the CRM’s imminent annihilation of the Campus Colony,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Premiere: John Carroll Lynch On His Return As [SPOILER] & “Moving, Chilling And Really Weird” Events To Come

SPOILER ALERT: The following story contains details from the Season 2 premiere of ABC’s Big Sky. A couple of major twists and compelling new mysteries presented themselves in Big Sky‘s Season 2 opener, which saw John Carroll Lynch return from beyond the TV grave. In an interview with Deadline, the SAG Award winner confirmed the identity of his new character and teased his storyline. As the episode titled “Wakey, Wakey” opens, the primary antagonist of Season 1, sex trafficking trucker Ronald (Brian Geraghty), is on the lam. Private detective Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) is still recovering from the gunshot wound inflicted during his escape,...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Heels Episode 7 recap: Does [SPOILER] leave the DWL for the FWD?

Heels Episode 7 is the penultimate episode of the season, and boy, is it a doozy. Titled “The Big Bad Fish Man,” this episode has many moving parts and pushes the plot forward after the previous slower (but excellent!) talk-heavy hour. You might be wondering what that title means. It’s a reference to Charlie Gully, who calls himself the Big Bad Fish Man. There’s a more significant reason for that revealed at the very end of the hour.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: [Spoiler] Is a Chilling Casualty of Pope's Reapers

Pope (Ritchie Coster) and the Reapers take another soul on The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 6, "On the Inside." After his baptism by fire in Episode 4, "Rendition," Daryl (Norman Reedus) is enlisted as part of The Chosen Ones: Pope's squad of soldiers turned mercenaries who took over Meridian and marked Maggie (Lauren Cohan) for death. The Reapers ambushed Maggie's group on the road, killing Roy (C. Thomas Howell) to start a slaughter that ended with the deaths of Maggie's Wardens: Cole (James Devoti), Duncan (Marcus Lewis), and Agatha (Laurie Fortier).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disneyland
TVLine

The Walking Dead Recap: Turnabout Is Fair Play — Plus, [Spoiler]'s Gutted

As the first of The Walking Dead’s three final season arcs neared its conclusion Sunday — the last of the eight episodes airs October 10 — Negan gave Maggie an unlikely Alpha makeover, Eugene stepped in such deep doodoo, he could’ve lost a boot, Leah revealed to Daryl that at least some trace of humanity still flickered inside her, and Elijah… Oh. Poor, sweet Elijah. He was “reunited” with his sister in pretty much the worst way imaginable. Read on, and we’ll go over all the details. ‘CONGRATS AND YOU’RE WELCOME’ | Early on in “Promises Broken,” Pope was so steamed that...
TV SERIES
TVLine

B Positive Season 2 Recasts [Spoiler]

Drew Dunbar’s girlfriend will look a little different upon her return from Switzerland. Rosa Salazar, who previously recurred as Adriana during Season 1 of B Positive, is not returning for Season 2 of the CBS sitcom, TVLine has confirmed. As revealed in newly released photos from the Thursday, Oct. 21 episode, CBS Diversity Showcase alumnus Michelle Ortiz will take over the role of Drew’s significant other — but is their relationship long for this world? As previously reported, Season 2 of B Positive will undergo a creative revamp. In the wake of the kidney transplant that ended Season 1, the series will turn...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Sparks Were Flying Between Meredith and [SPOILER] in a New Episode of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 18 premiere of Grey's Anatomy. The creators and cast of Grey's Anatomy pulled off another trick. Patrick Dempsey sent viewers screaming with excitement with his shock return in the Season 17 premiere of Grey's Anatomy. Scott Speedman, who first made a cameo in Season 14, Episode 17, has now proven that the move works every time.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Archer Says Goodbye to Jessica Walter in Season 12 Finale — Here's How They Pulled Off Malory Archer's Swan Song

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Archer finale. FXX’s silly spy comedy Archer got serious in Wednesday’s Season 12 finale, as Sterling Archer and company bid farewell to one of their own. Most of the finale was typical Archer chaos: The team plotted to free Archer, who was being held hostage by lisping corporate shill Fabian (voiced by What We Do in the Shadows‘ Kayvan Novak) and Archer’s evil cyborg nemesis Barry. Archer’s mother Malory — voiced by the late Jessica Walter — was absent for most of the episode, with Lana revealing she was “distraught” over her son’s kidnapping, but she...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy