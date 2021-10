The Marion County Health Department is reporting 81 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday through Tuesday. Health Department officials say 12 of those infected were fully vaccinated. 14 were of school age, six were four years and younger. On the upper end of the scale were six in their 70s and three in their 80s. None were long-term care residents. All are in isolation.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO