This Week’s Japanese Game Releases: Switch OLED model, Metroid Dread, Far Cry 6, Alan Wake Remastered, more

Reviewed by Tristan Ogilvie on PlayStation 5. Also available on PlayStation 4, Xbox, and PC. "Playing Alan Wake Remastered is a bit like taking an old horror hardcover off the bookshelf and wrapping it in a glossy dust jacket; it looks brand new on the surface, but the experience of actually thumbing through it remains the same and some of the edges of of its well-loved pages are starting to look a bit dog-eared. It's therefore fairly inessential for existing Alan Wake fans, but its consistently menacing atmosphere and clever plot tricks still make for a distinctive survival-horror experience for newcomers - even if the advanced action of Remedy's most recent game has left poor Alan in its wake."

