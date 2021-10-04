This Week’s Japanese Game Releases: Switch OLED model, Metroid Dread, Far Cry 6, Alan Wake Remastered, more
Nintendo Switch OLED model, , Alan Wake Remastered, and Far Cry 6 are the highlights of this week’s Japanese video game releases. Get the full list of this week’s Japanese game releases below. It should be noted that Gematsu will receive a small percentage of money from purchases made through Play-Asia links. You can also save five percent using our “GEMATSU” coupon code.www.gematsu.com
